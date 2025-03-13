Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retires from international cricket

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.
"I have decided to retire from international cricket," the 39-year-old, who retired from Tests in 2021 and T20Is in 2024, wrote in a social media post.
Mahmudullah ends as Bangladesh's fourth-highest ODI run-getter with 5689 runs at 36.46, including four centuries -- all in ICC tournaments.
He scored back-to-back centuries in the 2015 World Cup, another in the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, and a fourth in the 2023 ODI World Cup against South Africa.
"I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & specially my fans who have always supported me," added his Facebook post.
"A big thank you to my parents, my in laws specially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor," signed off Mahmudullah, who played 239 ODIs, 50 Tests and 141 T20Is in his 17-year career.
"And finally thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red & green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket," he signed off.
Making his ODI debut in 2007, Mahmudullah initially played as a lower-order all-rounder.
A turning point came in the 2011 World Cup when he guided Bangladesh to a famous win over England.
He later became a key middle-order batter, producing memorable knocks, including his historic 223-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in 2017 Champions Trophy.
Mahmudullah's retirement marks the end of Bangladesh's golden generation, which included Tamim Iqbal, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mashrafe Mortaza. He is Bangladesh's only batter to score three ODI World Cup centuries.
