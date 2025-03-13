Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retires from international cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retires from international cricket

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

"I have decided to retire from international cricket," the 39-year-old, who retired from Tests in 2021 and T20Is in 2024, wrote in a social media post.

Mahmudullah ends as Bangladesh's fourth-highest ODI run-getter with 5689 runs at 36.46, including four centuries -- all in ICC tournaments.

He scored back-to-back centuries in the 2015 World Cup, another in the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, and a fourth in the 2023 ODI World Cup against South Africa.

"I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & specially my fans who have always supported me," added his Facebook post.

 

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner prize money in Indian rupees

Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive?

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur

Rahim, Bangladesh's most experienced ODI Player calls time on 50-Over game

PAK vs BAN playing 11

Champions Trophy, PAK vs BAN: Check Pakistan, Bangladesh playing 11 today

PAK vs BAN live streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch PAK vs BAN live match?

PAK vs BAN head-to-head records

Champions Trophy Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head records in ICC events

"A big thank you to my parents, my in laws specially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor," signed off Mahmudullah, who played 239 ODIs, 50 Tests and 141 T20Is in his 17-year career.

"And finally thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red & green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket," he signed off.

Making his ODI debut in 2007, Mahmudullah initially played as a lower-order all-rounder.

A turning point came in the 2011 World Cup when he guided Bangladesh to a famous win over England.

He later became a key middle-order batter, producing memorable knocks, including his historic 223-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan against New Zealand in 2017 Champions Trophy.

Mahmudullah's retirement marks the end of Bangladesh's golden generation, which included Tamim Iqbal, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mashrafe Mortaza. He is Bangladesh's only batter to score three ODI World Cup centuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WTC Final

India's absence in WTC final to cost Lord's 4 million pounds in revenue

DC skipper Meg Lanning

WPL 2025: Can Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals finally break the finals jinx?

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Rohit might be eyeing 2027 ODI World Cup before calling it quits: Ponting

Rohit Sharma

Greats like Rohit should get to decide own future: Dilip Vengsarkar

captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir

ICC ODI rankings: Rohit rises to 3rd after CT heroics, Gill still at top

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon