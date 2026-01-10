Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

The two teams yet to reach the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW), will take the field for match number 2 of WPL 2026 on Saturday, January 10, at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both GG and UPW will aim to get the best possible start to their WPL 2026 campaigns and put their dream of reaching a maiden WPL final on track. With only five teams participating, every match of the league stage becomes important, as any wrong move can put a team at a wary disadvantage, something both sides would like to avoid.

GG and UPW are also the two teams that released most of their players ahead of the mega auction last year to build revamped squads. UPW acquired players like three-time WPL finalist skipper Meg Lanning, who will also be leading the side, along with re-signing star players like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.

ALSO READ: Here's how Jio users can watch live streaming of WPL 2026 matches for free On the other hand, GG retained Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney before the auction and acquired the services of the likes of Renuka Thakur, Kim Garth and Yastika Bhatia to further strengthen their overall squad. On paper, both teams look strong, but who will have the winning start only time can tell.

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud

GG vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL

Total matches: 6

GG won: 3

UPW won: 3

No result: 0

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Full squads

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UPW full squad for WPL 2026: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW be played?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will take place at 3 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW in India?

The live telecast of the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW in India?

The live streaming of the GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.