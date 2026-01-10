WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

The WPL 2026 season moves into its second match today, but the energy around this contest feels like a fresh kickoff for both UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, who will open their campaign in WPL 2026 with fresh squads after the mega auction.

The two sides share an unwanted record as they are the only two teams yet to reach a WPL final. Their head-to-head record is also similar, with both teams winning three matches each in their six head-to-head encounters.

In terms of form, UP Warriorz endured a season of instability last year, slipping to a bottom-place finish after earlier campaigns that saw them end third and fourth. UP’s roster still shows pressure points, especially with a solitary specialist wicketkeeper. That puts more emphasis on role fluidity across the batting unit. Litchfield opening alongside Kiran offers a left-right template, while Harleen and Lanning must orchestrate the middle overs and set up totals. Ecclestone and Deepti continue to form UP’s bowling core, offering spin dominance, with pace playing supporting roles.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium Gujarat Giants will begin their season with steadier belief. Beth Mooney’s return after missing 2025 restores structure as opener and wicketkeeper. Renuka Singh Thakur leads a balanced pace group with Garth and Gautam. Gardner and Wareham headline a multi-option spin attack alongside Gayakwad and Kanwar. Giants lost the chance to play the final last season when they lost to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator, something they would want to improve upon in 2026.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: head-to-head in WPL

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 3rd Match 2023 UP Warriorz (175-7) Gujarat Giants (169-6) Mar 5, 2023 DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 17th Match 2023 UP Warriorz (181-7)* Gujarat Giants (178-6) Mar 20, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 8th Match 2024 UP Warriorz (143-4) Gujarat Giants (142-5) Mar 1, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 18th Match 2024 Gujarat Giants (152-8) UP Warriorz (144-5) Mar 11, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3rd Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (144-4) UP Warriorz (143-9) Feb 16, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 15th Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (186-5) UP Warriorz (105) Mar 3, 2025 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

WPL 2023

In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz faced each other twice in the group stage, with UP Warriorz ending on the winning side on both occasions. The two wins helped UP Warriorz secure the eliminator spot, where they lost to eventual winners Mumbai Indians, while Gujarat finished at the bottom of the points table.

WPL 2024

The two sides faced each other two times in the group stages again in WPL 2024. UP Warriorz won the first game to complete their hat-trick of wins against Gujarat. However, Gujarat finally ended the streak by winning their second encounter of the season. The season was forgettable for both sides as UP finished fourth after the group stages, while Gujarat once again finished last.

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 was a mirror image of WPL 2023 for these two teams, as once again they faced each other only twice in the group stages, but this time it was Gujarat Giants who won on both occasions to take their head-to-head record to 3-3. Gujarat finished third after losing the eliminator to eventual winners Mumbai Indians, while this time it was UP Warriorz who finished last in the points table after the group stages.