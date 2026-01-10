WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants step out for their first WPL game of the season today at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

UP Warriorz, who have always had a bunch of quality players at their disposal, slipped sharply last season and finished bottom. The biggest shift for them has been leadership, with Meg Lanning now leading the side. Lanning’s captaincy is known for bringing structure and composure to teams under pressure.

UP still have selection challenges, especially with only one specialist wicketkeeper, Shipra Giri, in the squad. This limitation may push them to shuffle roles creatively around batting depth and bowling strength. Phoebe Litchfield and Kiran Navgire offer options at the top. The middle order relies on Lanning and Harleen Deol to hold the innings together.

ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence after a playoff run last season. Beth Mooney returns after missing 2025, bringing clarity behind the stumps and in the opening slot. Renuka Singh Thakur leads a disciplined pace group, supported by Kim Garth and Kashvee Gautam.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for GG vs UPW WPL 2026 match

The DY Patil Stadium surface should offer a clean contest, with even pace and batter-friendly bounce expected tonight. The ball usually comes on to the bat nicely, making timing less of a challenge for fluent stroke-players. The early overs could see fast bowlers testing lengths rather than movement, while spinners may get sporadic grip later without dominating. With shorter side boundaries inviting risk-free hitting, the team batting first will likely eye 165–175 as a competitive starting mark.

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

GG and UPW have played just one match against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, which came back in 2023. UP won the match with ease.

Gujarat Giants’ win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

Gujarat Giants have played a total of three matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have lost all three games.

UP Warriorz win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

UP Warriorz have played five matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won two games and ended on the losing side on three occasions.

Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

The last WPL match played at this venue was the opening fixture of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats