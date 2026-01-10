WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs DC cricket match today?
Mumbai will look to continue their dominance in the league, aiming to further cement their reputation as the most successful team in WPL history, led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur.
The excitement of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) intensifies as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 3 of the 2026 season.
|WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be played?
The MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC?
The WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
When will the toss for the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?
The live telecast of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?
The live streaming of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:44 PM IST