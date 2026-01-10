WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs DC cricket match today?

The excitement of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) intensifies as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 3 of the 2026 season.

The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after the toss: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We are going to have a bowl first. Hundred percent, DY Patil has always been special, I made my debut here and won our first World Cup here, so it is really special. I have been leading my state team since I was 16, my team is going to back me no matter what, we will go out there and have some fun. This team has some nice energy and I can't wait to see them go. The four overseas players are - Wolvaardt, Kapp, Henry and Lee. Mumbai Indians (MI): We would have chased if we won the toss. There was very less time to recover, but it is always important to learn from the previous game and improve. We have one change - Saika is not playing and Triveni is going to make her debut. MI vs DC WPL 2026 playing 11: MI playing 11: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta DC Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be played?

The MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?

The live telecast of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?

The live streaming of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

