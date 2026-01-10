Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs DC cricket match today?

WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs DC cricket match today?

Mumbai will look to continue their dominance in the league, aiming to further cement their reputation as the most successful team in WPL history, led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur.

MI vs DC live streaming

MI vs DC live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The excitement of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) intensifies as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 3 of the 2026 season. 
The coin flip of the match went in DC's way who opted to field first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We are going to have a bowl first. Hundred percent, DY Patil has always been special, I made my debut here and won our first World Cup here, so it is really special. I have been leading my state team since I was 16, my team is going to back me no matter what, we will go out there and have some fun. This team has some nice energy and I can't wait to see them go. The four overseas players are - Wolvaardt, Kapp, Henry and Lee.  Mumbai Indians (MI): We would have chased if we won the toss. There was very less time to recover, but it is always important to learn from the previous game and improve. We have one change - Saika is not playing and Triveni is going to make her debut.  MI vs DC WPL 2026 playing 11:  MI playing 11: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta  DC Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma 
 
 
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

Also Read

MI vs DC WPL 2026

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first vs Mumbai

MI vs DC playing 11 WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz full scorecard

GG vs UPW HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Gardner, Wareham shine as Gujarat beat UP in high-scoring thriller

Bangladesh cricket team

India vs Bangladesh fallout: SG not to renew sponsorship for BAN players

 
WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be played?
The MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC?
The WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?
The live telecast of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?
The live streaming of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and DC in India?
The live streaming of the MI vs DC WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz broadcast details

WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch GG vs UPW cricket match today?

MI vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head statistics

Shubman Gill

I'm where I need to be: Shubman Gill opens up on T20 World Cup exclusion

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance