India vs Bangladesh fallout: SG not to renew sponsorship for BAN players

Bangladesh cricketers could soon be forced to change their bat sponsors after leading Indian sports equipment manufacturer SG decided to end its association. This decision follows escalating tensions between Bangladesh and India, which have affected both cricketing and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Background: Tensions Between Bangladesh and India

The tensions between the neighboring countries started when IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh's star bowler, Mustafizur Rehman, from their squad, following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Following the pacer's release, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to grant him a no-objection certificate to participate in the IPL. In response, the BCB raised concerns over the security situation in India, requesting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move the 2026 T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India to Sri Lanka.

SG's Decision and Its Impact

SG, which currently sponsors some of Bangladesh’s top cricketers, including captain Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi, and Mominul Haque, has not yet made an official announcement about discontinuing its contract. However, there are reports suggesting that this decision is imminent. "It seems likely that this will be the case soon," one of the cricketers’ agents shared with telecomasia.net.

The withdrawal of SG could have a broader impact on Bangladesh’s sports industry, as other sports manufacturers may also reconsider sponsoring the country’s players.

Potential Consequences for Bangladesh Cricket

The cricketers’ loss of sponsorships could create a financial setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, further compounding the ongoing challenges. A source involved in player sponsorships noted that other companies might follow SG’s lead. "I think other manufacturers might also choose not to sponsor our cricketers," the source said.

Bangladesh's Appeal to the ICC

In light of security concerns, the BCB held an emergency meeting on January 4, where they formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's fixtures to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup 2026. The decision from the ICC on this request is still pending. Currently, Bangladesh is scheduled to play in Group C of the tournament, with fixtures against the West Indies, Italy, and England in Kolkata on February 7, 9, and 14, respectively. Their final group-stage match will be against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

As diplomatic and cricketing tensions continue to rise, Bangladesh’s cricket industry faces uncertainty, with the potential loss of major sponsorship deals impacting players and the broader cricket ecosystem. With the ICC's decision regarding the T20 World Cup still pending, the future of Bangladesh’s fixtures and player sponsorships remains in limbo.