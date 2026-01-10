WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

The excitement of the Women's Premier League (WPL) intensifies as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), in the third match of the 2026 season. This thrilling contest at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is a rematch of last year’s gripping final, where Mumbai narrowly secured their second title by just eight runs.

ALSO READ: Who is Adithya Ashok? India-born spinner part of New Zealand's ODI squad For Delhi, this match marks the beginning of a new chapter, ushering in the "Jemimah Era," as they look to redefine their identity under their new captain. Meanwhile, Mumbai will aim to strengthen their claim as the league's most dominant team, continuing their legacy under the experienced leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Pitch report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is expected to offer consistent bounce and solid carry, providing a true playing surface for both teams. Known for being a high-scoring ground in T20 cricket, it creates a favorable environment for batters, with steady pace allowing them to play their shots freely.

Early in the game, there’s minimal lateral movement, making the powerplay a crucial phase for building a strong total. While spinners may see some grip as the match progresses, the predictable bounce and short square boundaries ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for run-scoring throughout the innings. Teams batting first often target totals above 170, and this match is likely to follow a similar pattern as both sides prepare for an aggressive contest.

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

The two sides have played each other twice at this venue with both sides sharing a win each over the years.

Most recent WPL match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai