WTC rankings: India jumps 4 places to 2nd spot after win over England

India jumped four places to second in the World Test Championships standings after their series-levelling 106-run win over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Following a remarkable victory, India reclaimed the second position and closed down the gap with table-toppers Australia in the ICC WTC 2023-25 standings.





Check India vs England 3rd test match details here A rare setback in the opening Test in Hyderabad had previously seen India slip from second to fifth place.

The win in Visakhapatnam pushed India's point percentage to 52.77, as against 55.00 of Australia.

The top half of the table remains highly competitive, with five teams separated by a mere 5% in point percentage.

India were briefly on top after drawing the two-match Test series against South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan.

India were under the pump coming into the second Test and they delivered an outstanding performance to win by 106 runs.

The third Test of the five-match series begins in Rajkot on February.