Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

You don't get to see a player like that: Rohit Sharma lauds Dean Elgar

Rohit sang praises of Elgar and said, "Such an important player for South Africa, what he's done throughout his career for South Africa, only a few have done that. Very gritty"

Dean Elgar, Rohit Sharma

Dean Elgar, Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India skipper Rohit Sharma had some special words in store for his counterpart Dean Elgar who played his final game of his international career during the visitors' seven-wicket victory against South Africa on Thursday.
Elgar brought down the curtains to his international career following the conclusion of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa. In his farewell series, he scored a remarkable 185 in the first Test which laid the foundation of South Africa's thumping victory by an innings and 32 runs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After the game, Rohit sang praises of Elgar and said, "Such an important player for South Africa, what he's done throughout his career for South Africa, only few have done that. Very gritty. His wicket - we only spoke about how we want to get him out quickly. For someone to have a career like that, we do appreciate it, all of us. I'd like to wish him the best for the future. You don't get to see a player like that every now and then. Brilliant career, best wishes ahead."
After the first Test loss, Rohit stated that the bowlers needed to step up rather than relying on one bowler. The pace combination of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar stepped up to inspire India to their first Test victory in Cape Town.
He praised the pacers for their remarkable effort with the red ball in hand and said, "(On Siraj) Very very special, something that you don't get to see quite often, a spell like that. We spoke about keeping things very simple, because the pitch will do the rest for us and that's exactly what happened. Lot of credit to Siraj, Bumrah and Mukesh and Prasidh as well who supported them in whatever way they could. Whenever you come to this part of this world, it's always challenging."
Rohit complimented the team for the success that they have achieved in the past tours and said, "In the last 4-5 years, we have become a very good travelling team. We've played a lot of good cricket outside India, we take a lot of pride in performance outside India. We would have liked to win the series. You cannot get everything. South Africa is a great team, they always challenge us, that's probably the reason we have not won a series. They are such a good cricket team. To come and win like this, we can take a lot of pride from this performance.

Also Read

Former Proteas captain Dean Elgar to retire after IND-SA Test in CapeTown

IND vs SA 1st Test: Elgar lights up Centurion with ton in farewell game

IND vs SA 1st Test: Elgar has no point to prove, wants to go out with bang

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Three-Test series an absolute minimum: CA chief Hockley after SA -NZ crisis

Ranji Trophy Preview: Veterans, young hopefuls embark on a fresh journey

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma proud of challenging win at Cape Town

IND vs SA Test: Tendulkar lauds Bumrah bowling consistently in the channel

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Newlands will always hold a special place for Bumrah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon