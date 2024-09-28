Business Standard
Zampa becomes Australia's 8th highest ODI wicket-taker, surpasses Bracken

Spinner Adam Zampa overtook former pacer Nathan Bracken to become Australia's eight-highest wicket-taker in ODIs on Saturday.

Adam Zampa finished his spell with figures of 4-45 against India in Chennai. Photo: Sportzpics

Adam Zampa finished his spell with figures of 4-45 against India in Chennai. Photo: Sportzpics

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Spinner Adam Zampa overtook former pacer Nathan Bracken to become Australia's eight-highest wicket-taker in ODIs on Saturday.

Zampa made this upward movement in the charts during the fourth ODI against England at Lord's.

In the match, Zampa was somewhat the only positive for Australian bowling, taking two wickets for 66 runs in eight overs at an ecomomy rate of 8.25. He got crucial wickets of half-centurions Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

Now, in 102 ODIs since his debut in 2016, Zampa has taken 175 wickets at an average of 27.99, with best figures of 5/35. He has 11 four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in ODIs.

 

On the other hand, Bracken, a prominent Aussie pacer from 2001-09, once ranked number one in 50-over format, took 174 wickets in 116 ODIs at an average of 24.36, with best figures of 5/47. He took five 4-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Pace legends Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee (380 wickets each) are joint-highest wicket-takers in ODIs for Aussies.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field first.

England started off with a fine 48-run opening stand between Phil Salt (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ben Duckett. After a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook recorded a 79-run partnership with Duckett (63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six) and a 75-run partnership with Jamie Smith (39 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes). Brook missed out on a well-deserved second-successive ODI ton, scoring 87 in 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) provided some brilliant finishing touches, smashing Mitchell Starc for 28 runs as England scored 312/5 in their 39 overs.

Adam Zampa (2/66) was the pick of the bowlers. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Josh Hazlewood got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia, who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adam Zampa Australia cricket team England vs Australia

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

