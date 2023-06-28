After the end of the group stage in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the caravan now moves to the crucial stage where the top six teams will play three matches each and the top two will make it to the final as well as the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.Zimbabwe, who have won six matches back-to-back, and are coming in with four points in their kitty, will be targeting two more points against Oman in the super six opener. It will also help them equal their longest winning streak in ODI history.What’s the form of Zimbabwe been like?Zimbabwe have been in a scintillating form having won their last six games. Their players, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have chased every total like pros. All three of them have at least one century to their name (Williams has two).In the bowling department too, the Chevrons have had important performances from Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Tendai Chatara. Overall they have looked the best in the business alongside Sri Lanka.What’s at stake in this game?For Oman, the two points mean more than anything else because if they lose the first game itself, it would become almost impossible for them to qualify. If they lose, they would have to hope that Sri Lanka lose all their games and the Netherlands and Scotland must not win more than one game. To avoid this, they must win this one. For Zimbabwe, a win here would strengthen their position for a top-two finish.What’s the streak that Zimbabwe are chasing?Zimbabwe have won six games back-to-back, making it their longest winning streak in limited overs in the 21st century. They are just one win away from equalling their longest winning run of seven games, achieved in 1999.What can we expect from Oman?Oman beat Ireland by chasing 281. In that game, their skipper Zeeshan Maqsood and three other batters hit a fifty, meaning that they are fully capable of performing against a side as good as Ireland. They carried that form to the UAE clash too and won that game. However, they suffered against Sri Lanka and Scotland. They have lost their last two games, but cannot be taken lightly at all.Zimbabwe, who are good chasers, would be wary of Bulawayo’s turning track and might not want to chase, allowing Oman to find loopholes.ZIM vs OMA, CWC Qualifier 2023: DetailsMatch No.- 01Stage- Super SixDate- June 28, 2023Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local TimeVenue- Queens Sports Club, BulawayoSeries- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star SportsZimbabwe probable playing 11Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing MuzarabaniOman probable playing 11Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Bilal KhanZimbabwe vs Oman, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch ReportQueens Sports Club is now all worn and tired. As a result, it is helping spinners turn the ball. It is the same wicket where Wanindu Hasarnaga took three five-wicket hauls. Thus, the Zimbabwean spinners in Raza, Williams, Burl and Masakadza will be excited to play at this venue. Oman have already had a taste of the wicket against Sri Lanka, where they were rolled over for 98.Bulawayo Weather ForecastIt will be bright and sunny throughout the day in Bulawayo as the temperature will increase from 14 degrees Celsius at 09:00 am local time to 26 degrees Celsius at about 03:00 pm and then decrease back to 24 degrees Celsius by 05:00 pm. There are no chances of rain at all.