India's journey in World Cup was exceptional, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

After India suffered a defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised team India and said that India's journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional.

"India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament," posted CM Kejriwal on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rohit Sharma-led side's determination through their "noteworthy" campaign and said that they have brought immense pride to the nation.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 World Cup, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

PM Modi commended Team India's talent and commitment, stating that they have brought enormous pride to the country.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM posted on X.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia that came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Australia on a "magnificent" World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," PM said.

Also Read India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know World Cup 2023: Marsh returns home, Australia's semis chances jeopardised World Cup: Ind-Aus match records peak viewership of 59 mn on Disney+Hotstar We stand with you today and always: PM Modi after India's World Cup loss IND-AUS Final: Australia continue World Cup dominance, crush India's dream Flavours of ICC Cricket World Cup final on apps: Food and flowers ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know