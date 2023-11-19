Sensex (-0.28%)
World Cup: Ind-Aus match records peak viewership of 59 mn on Disney+Hotstar

With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 52 million viewership recorded in the India - New Zealand semifinal match

India vs Australia final in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India vs Australia final. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
The India-Australia cricket World Cup final match on Sunday created record peak viewership crossing 5.9 crore mark despite the host nation ending on the losing side, according to Disney+Hotstar.
The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the final match on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar was nearly 5.9 crore.
With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.2 crore viewership recorded in the India - New Zealand semifinal match.
The India versus Pakistan league match of the tournament last month had recorded peak currency of 3.5 crore.
Sunday's final match was also beamed live by Disney Star on Star Sports network but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
Disney+ Hotstar India Head Sajith Sivanandan said, "With a staggering 5.9 crore concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final ... higher than any peak concurrency record set before the tournamentthe unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming."

Disney Star has exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms.
The India-Australia final match was also screened by leading multiplex operator PVR INOX at 150 cinemas in over 60 cities comprising major metros, Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities with over 70,000 cricket fans watching the match when it started translating to over 70 per cent occupancy, PVR INOX Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup India vs Australia

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

