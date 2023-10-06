Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Babar Azam’s Pakistan would begin their campaign in the Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today (October 6). The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will begin at 2 pm IST.

Pakistan would eye an easy win as they are the much better team on paper. On the other hand, the Dutch would be looking to fling a surprise and become an early dark horse in the tournament. The Dutch have after all beaten West Indies and Zimbabwe to come through the ranks and play their first ever ODI World Cup since 2011.

Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head

Pakistan and Netherlands have come up against each other in 6 matches and without any surprise the Men in Green have won it all.

Total matches played: 06

Pakistan won: 06

Netherlands won: 00

No result: 00

Tied- 00



Squads of both team for Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad for ICC World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023.

What is the venue of the PAK vs NED World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs NED World Cup match in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.