close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Playing 11 live updates and all you need to know before PAK vs NED match starts at 2 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Netherlands

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Babar Azam’s Pakistan would begin their campaign in the Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today (October 6).  The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will begin at 2 pm IST.

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Pakistan would eye an easy win as they are the much better team on paper. On the other hand, the Dutch would be looking to fling a surprise and become an early dark horse in the tournament. The Dutch have after all beaten West Indies and Zimbabwe to come through the ranks and play their first ever ODI World Cup since 2011.

Pakistan vs Netherlands playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable 

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable 

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head

Pakistan and Netherlands have come up against each other in 6 matches and without any surprise the Men in Green have won it all.

Total matches played: 06

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

ICC World Cup 2023: Key takeaways from ENG vs NZ match in Ahmedabad

Hosts responsible for our cricketers security at CWC 2023 says, Pakistan FO

CWC 2023: Ashwin trains intensely, hints of his inclusion in IND playing 11

CWC 2023: Fantastic to see Devon and Rachin bat amazingly says, Tom Latham

Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Ravindra, Conway bash England by 9 wkts

Pakistan won: 06
Netherlands won: 00
No result: 00
Tied- 00
 

Squads of both team for Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad for ICC World Cup

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

Also Read: CWC 2023, PAK vs NED Preview: Pakistan seek to allay major concerns

Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details


When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023.

What is the venue of the PAK vs NED World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs NED World Cup match in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.



Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Netherlands cricket world cup ICC World Cup sports broadcasting disney Hotstar Star Sports cricket broadcast BS Web Reports Babar Azam

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon