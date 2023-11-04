close
Fakhar Zaman scores fastest hundred for Pakistan in World Cup history

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman made history on Saturday by smashing the fastest century for his country in World Cup history

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. Photo: ANI

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman made history on Saturday by smashing the fastest century for his country in World Cup history.
Zaman accomplished this landmark against New Zealand at Bengaluru.
Zaman reached his century in 63 balls, beating Imran Nazir's record of 95 ball ton in 2007 World Cup. Since his return to the side against Bangladesh, in which he smashed an attacking 81 in 74 balls, the opener has stamped his authority at the top of the order with his attacking strokeplay.
The fastest WC century ever is by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, coming in just 40 balls against Netherlands in Delhi in this year's tournament.
The match between Pakistan and New Zealand has been interrupted by rain. 'With Pakistan needing a mammoth 402 to win, Fakhar was unbeaten at 106 in 69 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. He is batting at a strike rate above 153.
Pakistan were 160/1 in 21.3 overs when the play was interrupted.
During his masterful innings, Zaman also completed his 5,000 international runs.
In 160 international matches and 155 innings, Zaman has scored 5,096 runs at an average of 34.90, with the best score of 210 against Zimbabwe.
In three Tests and six innings, Zaman has scored 192 runs at an average of 32.00 with two fifties and best score of 94.
In 81 ODIs, he has scored 3,471 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of over 93 with 11 centuries and 16 fifties.
In 76 T20Is, he has scored 1,433 runs at an average of just above 21 and strike rate of 128.17, with the best score of 91 and eight fifties.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan is at sixth position while New Zealand are at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

Rachin Ravindra's third WC ton (108 in 94 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Kane Williamson (95 in 79 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) guided Kiwis batting effort with their knocks.
Middle order batters like Glenn Phillips (41 in 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Mark Chapman (39 in 27 balls with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (29 in 18 balls with four boundaries and a six) scored aggressively to guide Kiwis to 400-run mark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

