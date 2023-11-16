ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Disney Star is looking to sell its remaining unsold television advertisement inventory for the knockout matches and the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 . The broadcaster is looking to sell 10-second ad spots for as much as Rs 30 lakh, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. A number of media buyers told the newspaper that the unbeaten performance of the Indian cricket team appears to have emboldened Disney Star's business prospects.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: It won't be a cakewalk to sell costly ad slots

However, media buyers told ET there would be few takers for ad slots at such high rates. Industry experts said selling the inventory at such steep rates would be challenging since most advertisers have already exhausted their advertisement budgets for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Explaining the challenge in getting customers willing to pay such high ad costs, chief investment officer at Mediabrands, Hema Malik, told ET, "Disney Star has some residual inventory left for the knockout matches and the final. They are looking at Rs 30 lakh per 10-second spot. For a decent media presence, a client needs to invest at least Rs 3-4 crore, which is almost the cost of running a 3 to 4-week campaign on a general entertainment channel."

Elaborating further, she said a few odd clients might buy the ad spots at Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second slot. However, Hema Malik added most big advertisers who wanted to leverage the mega event had already participated in the World Cup.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Negotiations between Disney Star and advertisers

Before the tournament began, Disney Star wanted to make Rs 31 lakh per 10-second ad slot for India matches and knockout matches. However, negotiations were conducted, and the deal was settled for an average of Rs 22-25 lakh per 10-second spot for India matches and Rs 9-10 lakh for the entire World Cup 2023, according to The Economic Times report.





Disney Star is airing the cricket World Cup matches on Star Sports channels in a number of languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The first semi-final match was played between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 15. The second semi-final, between Australia and South Africa, will be played on Thursday, November 16, in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India has already reached the finals of the cricket World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 70 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup final

The final of the World Cup will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, November 19. Defeating New Zealand, India has already made it to the final and will play against the winner of the semi-final between Australia and South Africa.