Sensex (0.23%)
65826.82 + 150.89
Nifty (0.22%)
19718.45 + 43.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6448.95 + 45.85
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
41540.55 + 135.70
Nifty Bank (0.14%)
44263.80 + 62.10
Heatmap

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Before Cricket WC 2023 began, Disney Star wanted to make Rs 31 lakh per 10-second ad slot for matches featuring India. However, advertisers struck a deal to pay Rs 22-25 lakh for such matches

Disney Hotstar, world cup, asia cup

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Disney Star is looking to sell its remaining unsold television advertisement inventory for the knockout matches and the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The broadcaster is looking to sell 10-second ad spots for as much as Rs 30 lakh, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. A number of media buyers told the newspaper that the unbeaten performance of the Indian cricket team appears to have emboldened Disney Star's business prospects.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: It won't be a cakewalk to sell costly ad slots

However, media buyers told ET there would be few takers for ad slots at such high rates. Industry experts said selling the inventory at such steep rates would be challenging since most advertisers have already exhausted their advertisement budgets for the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Explaining the challenge in getting customers willing to pay such high ad costs, chief investment officer at Mediabrands, Hema Malik, told ET, "Disney Star has some residual inventory left for the knockout matches and the final. They are looking at Rs 30 lakh per 10-second spot. For a decent media presence, a client needs to invest at least Rs 3-4 crore, which is almost the cost of running a 3 to 4-week campaign on a general entertainment channel."

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Ind-NZ semi-final sets digital concurrent viewership record

Elaborating further, she said a few odd clients might buy the ad spots at Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second slot. However, Hema Malik added most big advertisers who wanted to leverage the mega event had already participated in the World Cup.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Negotiations between Disney Star and advertisers

Before the tournament began, Disney Star wanted to make Rs 31 lakh per 10-second ad slot for India matches and knockout matches. However, negotiations were conducted, and the deal was settled for an average of Rs 22-25 lakh per 10-second spot for India matches and Rs 9-10 lakh for the entire World Cup 2023, according to The Economic Times report.

Disney Star is airing the cricket World Cup matches on Star Sports channels in a number of languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The first semi-final match was played between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 15. The second semi-final, between Australia and South Africa, will be played on Thursday, November 16, in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India has already reached the finals of the cricket World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 70 runs.

Also Read: World Cup 2023 semis, SA vs AUS Playing 11 LIVE: Maxwell booster in AUS XI

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

World Cup 2023: Ind-NZ semi-final sets digital concurrent viewership record

World Cup 2023, SA vs AUS: A look at Australia's batting might ahead semis

Pakistan cricket: Shaheen to lead in T20Is, Masood gets Tests captaincy

Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match


ICC Cricket World Cup final

The final of the World Cup will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, November 19. Defeating New Zealand, India has already made it to the final and will play against the winner of the semi-final between Australia and South Africa.
Topics : ICC Cricket Committee cricket world cup International Cricket Council BCCI Disney streaming service Hotstar Advertisement revenue BS Web Reports ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Technologies IPO800 OTT ReleaseMP Election Live UpdatesBabar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon