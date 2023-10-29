IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 18,000 runs in international cricket





Rohit Sharma became only the fifth Indian batter to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket. Rohit reached the milestone during the India vs England match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday (October 29).

Rohit started the innings in his usual style, dancing down the track and hitting big shots. But when the wickets started tumbling from one end, he kept his natural instinct in check and stitched a 91-run stand.

Rohit finally perished 101-ball 87 runs, with 10 fours and three sixes. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 86. However, he could not complete his eighth World Cup century.





In 457 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,040 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 86.71, with 45 centuries and 99 half-centuries. His best score is 264, which is also the highest-ever score in ODIs.

In 52 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,677 runs at an average of 46.54, with 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in 88 innings. His best individual score is 212.

Rohit has also played 257 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 10,510 runs at an average of 49.57. He has 31 fifties and 54 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 264. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.





In 148 matches in the T20I format, Rohit has scored 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored four centuries and 29 half-centuries in 140 innings, with the best score of 118. He is the second-highest run-scorer ever in T20Is.

The highest run-scorer for India and international cricket overall is Sachin Tendulkar, who has 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best individual score is 248*

In 23 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Rohit has scored 1,376 runs at an average of 65.52, with seven centuries and five fifties in 23 innings. His best score in the tournament is 140. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in tournament history and has the most centuries ever in the World Cup.

In six WC games in this tournament, he has scored 398 runs at an average of 66.33, with a strike rate of over 119. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 131. Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament currently.