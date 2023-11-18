Sensex (-0.28%)
Railways announces special trains from Mumbai for CWC final in Ahmedabad

The World Cup final will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Western Railway and Central Railway will be running six Cricket World Cup special trains for fans who will be travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to watch the final of the Cricket World Cup.
The World Cup final will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Central Railways will be running a Cricket World Cup special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Ahmedabad and back. Train No 09049 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 23.55 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 08.45 hrs, the next day.
Similarly, Train No. 09050 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, 20th November at 06.20 hrs, & will arrive at Mumbai Central at 14.10 hrs, the same day.
Train No. 09035 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 05.15 hrs. & will reach Ahmedabad at 10.40 hrs, on the same day.
Similarly, Train No. 09036 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 02.00 hrs, & will arrive at Mumbai Central at 07.25 hrs, the same day.
Train No. 09001 Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 23.45 hrs. & will reach Ahmedabad at 07.20 hrs, the next day.
Similarly, Train No. 09002 Ahmedabad-Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 04.00 hrs, and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12.10 hrs, the same day.
Train No. 01153 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus--Ahmedabad Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 22.30 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 06.40 hrs, the next day.
Similarly, Train No. 01154 Ahmedabad - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 01.45 hrs and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.35 hrs, the same day.
Train No. 01155 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 00.20 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 09.00 hrs, on the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 01156 Ahmedabad - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 05.00 hrs and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 14.30 hrs, the same day.
Train No. 09099 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 05.00 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on same day.

Topics : Indian Railways ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Mumbai Ahmedabad

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

