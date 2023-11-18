Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

IND vs AUS: How the two bowling line-ups shape up for World Cup 2023 final

India have picked up 96 wickets out of the possible 100 while the Australia bowling unit has managed to get only 83 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India cricket team beat England by 100 runs in ICC World Cup 2023 match at Lucknow. Photo: BCCI

India bowling unit has been impressive in World Cup 2023. Photo: BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian bowling lineup has had a fabulous outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. In the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, they would have to do their best to challenge the Aussies who too have had a terrific tournament, reaching their eighth final, even after losing the first two matches. 

Also ReadWorld Cup 2023 Final: India face Australia as Rohit eyes fairytale finish

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain feels that Indian bowling will pose a great threat to the Aussies. Talking particularly about Mohammed Shami, Cummins in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, November 18, said, “The one guy that didn't play at the start of the tournament who's done well is Mohammed Shami he's a class bowler to right and left-handers.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
So yeah, he's going to be a big one but again these are guys we’ve played a lot – so all our batters can draw in moments where they've taken on these bowlers and done well.”

Shami has had a sensational outing with the ball, picking up 23 wickets in just six matches.  It’s not just Shami, the other four Indians have picked 15 wickets or more in this tournament which includes Jasprit Bumrah (18), Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Kuldeep Yadav (15).

Cummins, 30, further said that it is not just Shami, but the entire bowling unit has been impressive with only five bowlers bowling 10 overs in nearly every match. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

“I think again, they're pretty well-rounded. They've got five guys that bowl ten overs pretty much every match. I think their spinners have done well through the middle overs, Kuldeep and Jadeja, so they're going to be a tough proposition like they always are. But you know, they've won every game, so they've been very impressive,” said the Aussie skipper. 

The Indian bowling unit has managed to take 10 wickets in eight out of the 10 matches they played before the final. In the two instances where they couldn't achieve this feat, India took eight wickets against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Also Read

IND vs AUS ODIs: Australia captain Cummins likely to be fit by India tour

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Muted exports, gradual domestic powergen recovery may hit Cummins sales

World Cup 2023 final IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

CWC Final: IAF's aerobatic team performs rehearsal over stadium in Gujarat

IND vs AUS Final: Best Indian side facing Aussies? Here's what Cummins said

Final Countdown: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

IND-AUS Final: Cummins reveals Aussie stratgegy to tackle Ahmedabad crowd


How have the Aussies bowled?

The Australian bowling has been spearhded by spinner Adam Zampa who has picked up 22 wickets in the 10 matches. However, the pacers reigned supreme in the semi-final against South Africa. Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood were just unplayable. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Talking about the pacers and how important they are, Cummins, who forms the trio with Hazlewood and Starc said, “I mean I wouldn't be surprised the way he [Starc] bowled a couple of nights ago up in Kolkata was fantastic - bowled seven straight and a couple of key wickets but could have easily had a couple more. The opening partnership between him and Josh Hazelwood is going to be a big one for us. Yeah, we saw what impact they can have in a game when they bowl like they did. So, they're both big game players, played in a few ICC finals now, so know what it takes.”

Apart from Zampa's 22 wickets, Hazlewood has picked 14 wickets while Starc and Cummins have had 13 each.
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Mohammed Shami Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Adam Zampa Ravindra Jadeja kuldeep yadav Mohammed Siraj BS Web Reports ICC World Cup cricket world cup

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon