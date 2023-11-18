IND vs AUS: How the two bowling line-ups shape up for World Cup 2023 final





Also Read: World Cup 2023 Final: India face Australia as Rohit eyes fairytale finish The Indian bowling lineup has had a fabulous outing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. In the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, they would have to do their best to challenge the Aussies who too have had a terrific tournament, reaching their eighth final, even after losing the first two matches.

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain feels that Indian bowling will pose a great threat to the Aussies. Talking particularly about Mohammed Shami, Cummins in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, November 18, said, “The one guy that didn't play at the start of the tournament who's done well is Mohammed Shami he's a class bowler to right and left-handers.



So yeah, he's going to be a big one but again these are guys we’ve played a lot – so all our batters can draw in moments where they've taken on these bowlers and done well.”

Shami has had a sensational outing with the ball, picking up 23 wickets in just six matches. It’s not just Shami, the other four Indians have picked 15 wickets or more in this tournament which includes Jasprit Bumrah (18), Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Kuldeep Yadav (15).

Cummins, 30, further said that it is not just Shami, but the entire bowling unit has been impressive with only five bowlers bowling 10 overs in nearly every match.

“I think again, they're pretty well-rounded. They've got five guys that bowl ten overs pretty much every match. I think their spinners have done well through the middle overs, Kuldeep and Jadeja, so they're going to be a tough proposition like they always are. But you know, they've won every game, so they've been very impressive,” said the Aussie skipper.

The Indian bowling unit has managed to take 10 wickets in eight out of the 10 matches they played before the final. In the two instances where they couldn't achieve this feat, India took eight wickets against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

How have the Aussies bowled?

The Australian bowling has been spearhded by spinner Adam Zampa who has picked up 22 wickets in the 10 matches. However, the pacers reigned supreme in the semi-final against South Africa. Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood were just unplayable.

Talking about the pacers and how important they are, Cummins, who forms the trio with Hazlewood and Starc said, "I mean I wouldn't be surprised the way he [Starc] bowled a couple of nights ago up in Kolkata was fantastic - bowled seven straight and a couple of key wickets but could have easily had a couple more. The opening partnership between him and Josh Hazelwood is going to be a big one for us. Yeah, we saw what impact they can have in a game when they bowl like they did. So, they're both big game players, played in a few ICC finals now, so know what it takes."

Apart from Zampa's 22 wickets, Hazlewood has picked 14 wickets while Starc and Cummins have had 13 each.