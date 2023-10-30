Ratan Tata refutes reports of promising to pay Rashid Khan Rs 10 crore

Ratan Tata on Monday refuted reports stating that he would give Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan a reward of Rs 10 crore after he was allegedly fined Rs 55 lakh by the ICC for waving the Indian flag after the team beat Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2023.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Tata said, "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players."

The post further read, "I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms."

Rshid Khan fined?

WhatsApp forwards and videos were floating on social media that had fraudulently claimed that Ratan Tata had announced a Rs 10 crore reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after their win over Pakistan, but the renowned industrialist has denied any such claims.

The reports stating that Khan has been fined have also been invalidated.

Afghanistan last week registered their second surprise victory in the World Cup and their first-ever win over Pakistan in the 50-over format.

Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface.

The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) and Ibrahim Zadran (87), along with Rahmat Shah (77)* at number 3, starred with the bat to help Afghanistan post a win for the ages.

Afghanistan has now got the better of two cricketing powerhouses -- former world champions Pakistan and the defending champions England. The high-flying Afghans will play Sri Lanka next on October 30 at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

(With agency inputs)