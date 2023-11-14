Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: David Beckham to attend India vs New Zealand semifinal

Beckham, who is already in the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador, is expected to travel to Mumbai on the day of the match and watch the action at the Wankhede Stadium.

David Beckham and Ibrahimovic; Pic:Twitter

David Beckham and Ibrahimovic; Pic:Twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

England football legend David Beckham will be among the dignitaries present during the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.
 
Beckham, who is already in the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador a role which he took up in the year 2005, is expected to travel to Mumbai on the day of the match and watch the action at the Wankhede Stadium.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a source, Beckham is in Gujarat presently as he is touring the country to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023.
Earlier this month, the league stage game between World Cup hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2 witnessed the celebration of ICC's initiative 'One Day 4 Children' and promotion of the #BeAChampion campaign.
 
The campaign was launched for "harnessing the reach of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to build a better world for every child, and create equal opportunities for girls and boys", the cricket's governing body said in a release.
The India-Sri Lanka game witnessed two cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan, taking part in a short event during a drinks break in the second half of the match.
The crowd was given LED wristbands which they flashed and flaunted along with the cricket legends during the ceremony.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar decodes Williamson's technique to tackle Kuldeep

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

IND vs NZ SF: Gavaskar decodes Williamson's technique to tackle Kuldeep

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

WC 2023: Injured during cricket match? There's insurance for only Rs 100

World Cup 2023 semifinal: Umpires for IND vs NZ, AUS vs SA semis announced

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : David Beckham ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand India New Zealand Cricket

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon