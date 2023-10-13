World Cup 2023: India's Shubman Gill named Player of the Month by ICC

Shubman Gill was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Gill, who has been out of action having suffered from Dengue, was given the award alongside Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, who was crowned ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

Gil was awarded for his run-scoring feats in India’s trophy-winning Asia Cup campaign and the subsequent ODI series against Australia. According to ICC, “Sri Lankan icon Chamari Athapaththu claims the ICC Women’s Player of the Month crown after her T20I batting and bowling exploits last month delivered her side’s maiden series win on English soil.”

The award is given after counting the votes cast by global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.





Also Read: After accruing 480 ODI runs at an average of 80 in September, Gill overcame fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and England's opener Dawid Malan to win the prize.Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Gill scored 302 runs at an average of 75.5 at the Asia Cup, including an unbeaten 27* when India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. With 178 runs in two innings, the right-hand batter was impressive against Australia in the ODI series at home before the World Cup.

He scored a century against Australia (104) in the second of those ODIs, after smashing a ton against Bangladesh (121) during the Asia Cup for two hundreds in September.

Additionally, Gill scored three half-centuries in the previous month and was only out for less than fifty from eight innings on two occasions.





Also Read:



Will Gill play against Pakistan?

Gill missed India's first two matches due to dengue. Ishan Kishan, opening the innings in Gill's absence has not been able to impress. It would be interesting to see if he is fit for the all-important India-Pakistan clash. His 480 runs during the calendar month came at an average of 80, and a strike rate of 99.37.Also Read: NZ vs BAN LIVE SCORE World Cup 2023 Updates: 6 down, Bangladesh in trouble Will Gill play against Pakistan?

Also Read ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs Afghanistan game Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: India not tempted to play KL Rahul at number 4 Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar Cricket World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming World Cup, IND vs PAK Preview: Contenders collide at cricket's colosseum World Cup, IND vs PAK: Meeting mother Bumrah's top priority; watch video Aussies in shambles! Kangaroos record 4 consecutive defeats in World Cups ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

Reacting to his award win, Gill said, “I am delighted to have won the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of September. It's a great privilege to represent India at the international level and contribute towards the team's cause. This award will further motivate me to continue to seek excellence and make the country proud.”

“I managed to make a handy contribution towards the team which had the fortune of winning the Asia Cup 2023 and then, following it up with an ODI series win against Australia in September. I take this opportunity to thank all my teammates, family and the coaches, without whom this achievement would not have been possible."

Gill beat compatriot Mohammed Siraj and England’s Dawid Malan to win his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

The Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu commented, “I am extremely happy to be named ICC Women’s Player of the Month, a recognition I consider not only owned by me, but by our entire team, as without them, I would not have been able to perform to my strengths.”