World Cup, IND vs PAK: Meeting mother Bumrah's top priority; watch video

As India's lynchpin, Jasprit Bumrah returns to his home ground for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup , the pacer revealed the marquee is not his first priority.











After all, there are few things that make Bumrah happy and one of them is seeing his mother. He is yet to play an ODI at his home ground in Ahmedabad but on Saturday, he will get to do that on the biggest stage as India take on Pakistan in front of more than one lakh crowd.

"Yeah, obviously I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home. I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me. It's obviously playing (being played) at home," said the Ahmedabad-born pacer.





"I have not played a one-day international there. I played a Test match. So, yeah, the atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So, yeah, hoping for the best over there."

The World Cup is likely to give the ODIs a booster shot it desperately needs. The format's future is uncertain in the era of T20 leagues but Bumrah remains a fan of ODIs.

"That depends on the interest because maybe the longer game is sometimes difficult for people to watch and keep a tab on. But at the end of the day, I come from a generation which loves cricket. I watched Test match and that was my favourite format.





"So, I probably would not be able to relate to that because I love watching the game. I love watching the longest format of the game. So yeah, probably you'll have to ask a person who's a little younger than me," added Bumrah.