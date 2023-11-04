World Cup 2023: South Africa join India in semifinals after PAK vs NZ match

South Africa became the second team alongside India to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after Pakistan beat New Zealand in match 35 of the tournament on Saturday, 4 November at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How did South Africa qualify for the semi-final?

Pakistan’s victory ensured that they and New Zealand could only finish on 10 points at the maximum if they both win their last matches. As of the 35th match, Pakistan and New Zealand had 8 points each from 8 matches.

This meant that only two other teams Australia, who have 8 points from six matches and are currently playing against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Afghanistan, who have 8 points from 7 games, can get to a maximum of 12 points or above. This ensures that South Africa, who have 12 points, will remain in fourth place at least, even if they lose their next two league matches against India and Afghanistan.

Since India have already gone beyond 12 points and are through to the semi-final and only three other teams including South Africa can reach that important target of 12, the Proteas will finish in the top four irrespective of their remaining two results and have therefore qualified for the semi-final.

What happened in the New Zealand vs Pakistan match?

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via the DLS method in a rain-hit match. Opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 126 and was well-assisted by skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) during their run chase, which was impacted by intermittent rain.

New Zealand amassed 401 for six in their 50 overs. Following a short spell of rain, Pakistan were set a revised target of 342 in 41 overs. The rain returned in the 26th over with Pakistan cruising at 200 for one, but no play was possible thereafter.