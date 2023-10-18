World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

New Zealand and India, have been the two unbeaten teams in the tournament so far. The Kiwis have flown high even though their two most senior players—skipper Kane Williamson and paceman Tim Southee—have not been able to play much. Now they will be up against an Afghanistan side that beat defending champions England in their last match to earn their maiden win in World Cup history against a Test-playing nation.





ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming The Afghans could never be taken lightly, and certainly not now after what they did at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against the English.

The Triple Spin Challenge

Afghanistan's spinners were the key reasons why they overcame England in New Delhi. Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan shared eight out of the 10 wickets. They looked sharp and ready to pounce at every chance they got. Nabi against the left-handers and Mujeeb and Rashid with their leg spin against the right-handers is as deadly a combination as it gets.

They are different from Bangladesh's spinners, against whom the Kiwis played in the last game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, by virtue of their sheer experience of playing all across the leagues. Sure, Shakib Al Hasan too has played in all the leagues, but not Mehidy Miraz, Mahmudullah, and others. But all three Afghan spinners—Nabi, Mujeeb, and Rashid—are famous across the world for their abilities to outfox batters in white-ball formats.

The Left-Hander's Effect

One way that the Blackcaps can counter the spin is by playing them with a plan. With Tom Latham, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, and Devon Conway in the ranks, they are more than capable of tackling the leg spin of Mujeeb and Rashid, two of the fiercest among the three Afghan spinners. Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, and Will Young, the three right-handers, can overpower Nabi as well. Neutralisation would be key to tackling the Afghan spinners.

Afghan Batters in Form



Spin is not the only way Afghanistan would look to win the match. As their coach Jonathan Trott mentioned in the press conference in Delhi after the England win, "We fear none." Rahmanullah Gurbaz looked unstoppable against both England and India, and he could be a big difference if not removed early on.

Ikram Ali Khil showed that he can bat, and so can skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and big-hitter Azmatullah Omarzai. All of them have fifties to their name, and if Nabi and Rashid get the big hits going, things could become very difficult for the Blackcaps.

No Williamson





Williamson got his thumb fractured and will not be available for selection in this game and in at least two more games going forward. In that regard, this could be a big blow to the New Zealand team. But this Blackcaps unit knows how to play under pressure, and they have done well without Williamson so far.

Wicket and Toss Key

The Chepauk wicket presented a tough challenge to Australia in the first match against India. However, because of the presence of grass, it became a placid, flat one in the second match involving Bangladesh and the Kiwis. It's uncertain what it is going to be like for the Wednesday game, but New Zealand would look to bat second no matter how the wicket is, as dew could come in handy.