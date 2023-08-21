Confirmation

World Cup: BCCI tells HCA that no further change in schedule possible

The Indian cricket board on Monday officially turned down the request of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to change the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

World Cup matches are to be hedl at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter

World Cup matches are to be hedl at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
The Indian cricket board on Monday officially turned down the request of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to change the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule.
The HCA had appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a change in schedule after the local police authorities expressed their reservations about deploying adequate personnel on back-to-back match days.
"BCCI secretary Jay Shah held a meeting with HCA officials in Delhi after the Asia Cup team selection meeting (for which the secretary is convenor) and the state unit was categorically told that no changes would be entertained after a revised schedule was issued on August 9," a BCCI source informed.
The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had already indicated on Sunday that "changes (to the schedule) were unlikely."

The World Cup schedule, which was first released on June 27 in Mumbai amidst fanfare, went through a lot of changes with dates and timings of as many as nine games, including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash.
The Indo-Pak match was originally scheduled for October 15, but the game was advanced by a day because it was slotted on the first day of Navratra.
This particular change in schedule led to Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad being advanced by a day from October 11 to 10. Hyderabad was also hosting Netherlands' game against New Zealand on October 9.

Hence, the local police officials had asked for at least a day's gap between the two games.
However, that would have meant slotting the New Zealand vs Netherlands game on October 8. It would have put a lot of stress on the teams and both the countries wouldn't have agreed upon.
New Zealand are playing England in the opening game on October 5 in Ahmedabad and the next day they will fly to Hyderabad and would have received only one training session (on October 7) in that case.
Netherlands open their campaign against Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad and advancement by a day meant that October 7 would go in recovery and next day they would be playing again.
Neither ICC nor the two boards (NZC and Netherlands authority known as KNCB) would have agreed to this request.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Hyderabad BCCI Cricket

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

