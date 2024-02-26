Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Demand, production of protein, veggies may remain in balance: Survey

The demand and production scenario is as per a Business as Usual (BAU) approach where the overall food demand is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.44 per cent by 2047-48

Food, Vegetables, Inflation

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2022-23 underscored the rising monthly expenditure of both rural and urban households on high-value food items, namely milk and milk products, vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs. The chart captures their share in the total consumption expenditure and a possible demand and production in 2047-48. 
 
The demand and production scenario is according to a business as usual (BAU) approach where the overall food demand is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.44 per cent by 2047-48. It shows that the demand and domestic production in three items may remain fairly in balance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

vegetable inflation rural urban house consumption data

Also Read

Demand, supply mismatch pushing up vegetable inflation frequently: CRISIL

FSSAI clarifies addition of protein binders not permitted in milk, products

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Fruit basket: Pomegranate prices to drop by January, pears and kiwi to surge

Mother Dairy expands milk portfolio with launch of buffalo milk variant

The mystery of Rs 8-trn gap between dropped, completed projects in capex

Slower US inflation set to fuel Fed Reserve's interest-rate cut optimism

Monetary policy: RBI likely to hold rates for sixth time, shows BS poll

TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

Steel imports hit five-year high in April-December amid soaring demand

Topics : Vegetables Longevity protein

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon