Demand, production of protein, veggies may remain in balance: Survey

The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2022-23 underscored the rising monthly expenditure of both rural and urban households on high-value food items, namely milk and milk products, vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs. The chart captures their share in the total consumption expenditure and a possible demand and production in 2047-48.



The demand and production scenario is according to a business as usual (BAU) approach where the overall food demand is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.44 per cent by 2047-48. It shows that the demand and domestic production in three items may remain fairly in balance.