Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to $8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about $4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to $25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to $12.86 billion, the data showed.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of talks for the pact.

 

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 17.18 per cent jump in exports from India to $1.38 billion in June and a 17.87 per cent growth in April-June to $4.4 billion.

Also Read

PremiumIndian american, asian american

Indian Americans increasingly occupy liminal space between self-identities

Jerome Powell

Formal process to replace Fed Chair Powell underway: US Treasury Secy

Iraq protests

Drone strike halts US oil firm's work at Sarsang field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Copilot

San Francisco rolls out Microsoft's AI tools to 30,000 govt workers

Mike Waltz

Waltz to face grilling over Signal chat row at Senate hearing for UN role

Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to $9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to $29.74 billion.

Singapore, Germany, France, Brazil, and Korea were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.

However, exports to the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Nepal, South Africa, Italy, Belgium and Malaysia declined in June.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in June declined from nations including the UAE, Russia, Iraq, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Issuance of preferential certificate under FTAs increases in FY25

GST

Levy of 28% GST on online money gaming flawed, firms tell Supreme Court

Sanjay Malhotra

Central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7%: Guv Malhotra

Ethanol

Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

trade deficit

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

Topics : United States Trade exports India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon