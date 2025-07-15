Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Issuance of preferential certificate under FTAs increases in FY25

Issuance of preferential certificate under FTAs increases in FY25

The number of preferential certificates of origin issued under free trade agreements implemented so far has recorded a healthy increase, rising to 7,20,914 in 2024-25 from 6,84,724 in 2023-24

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Asean members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Issuance of preferential certificates of origin -- a document enabling exporters to claim tariff benefits under free trade pacts -- by India has risen significantly for various countries, including Korea, Malaysia, and Japan, in 2024-25, indicating increased advantage of such agreements for domestic exporters.

The number of preferential certificates of origin issued under free trade agreements implemented so far has recorded a healthy increase, rising to 7,20,914 in 2024-25 from 6,84,724 in 2023-24.

The number of preferential certificates of origin issued by India under free trade agreements (FTAs) with Korea and Japan rose to 54,644 and 47,809, respectively, in 2024-25 against 52,158 and 42,306, respectively, in 2023-24, according to the commerce ministry data.

 

India has issued 4,664 such certificates in 2024-25 under the FTA with Malaysia, against 4,370 certificates in 2023-24. Similarly, India has issued 19,267 certificates under the trade pact with Sri Lanka in 2024-25 compared to 12,520 such documents in 2023-24.

For Asean (Association of South east asian nations), the country has issued 1,79,965 certificates last fiscal as against 98,104 certificates in 2023-24.

Also Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

PM Modi, Malaysia PM discuss Asean-India FTA review at Brics summit

exports, imports, trade

Ball in Washington's court on India-US interim trade pact before July 9

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact likely to be implemented in coming months: Goyal

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India may soon have social security agreement with UK under free trade pact

PremiumIndia is totally reliant on Qatar and the UAE for over half of its LNG supplies unlike China

Best of BS Opinion: PLIs can't succeed without deeper structural reforms

Asean members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. 

For SAFTA (South Asia Free Trade Agreement), 67,562 certificates were issued last year against 58,269 certificates in 2023-24.

These certificates are essential for Indian exporters to claim preferential tariff benefits under respective trade agreements, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Indian goods in partner markets and facilitating smoother access to global value chains.

In a free trade agreement, two countries either significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

India has so far implemented over a dozen such agreements with countries, including Japan, Singapore, Korea, UAE and Australia.

Increasing issuance of these documents also highlights the strengthening trade relationship between the FTA partners. Besides, it increases awareness among Indian exporters about the advantages of leveraging these agreements, an official said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST

Levy of 28% GST on online money gaming flawed, firms tell Supreme Court

Sanjay Malhotra

Central bank expects FY26 inflation to be below 3.7%: Guv Malhotra

Ethanol

Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

trade deficit

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26 despite global uncertainties: EAC-PM Chair

Topics : FTA trade Indian exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon