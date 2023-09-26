52nd meeting of GST Council to be held on October 7 at Vigyan Bhawan

The GST Council, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state ministers, will meet on October 7.

"The 52nd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 7th October, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan , New Delhi," the GST Council said in a post on X.

In the previous meeting on August 2, the council had approved amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws to provide clarity on the taxation of casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

A 28 per Cent GST is levied on full face value of bets in the three supplies.

