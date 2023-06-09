Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

On June 8, Parakala Vangamayi, the daughter of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wed Pratik Doshi at her Bengaluru residence. Only close friends and family were present at the private wedding ceremony. According to reports, no leaders of political parties were invited to the wedding.

Brahmin customs were followed during the ceremony and seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt attended to bless the couple. Additionally, the wedding was carried out in accordance with the Adamaru Mutt's Vedic protocol.

On the other hand, Prateek Doshi, the groom is from Gujarat. He is employed at the PMO's office as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). When Narendra Modi became prime minister for the first time in 2014, he moved to the PMO. Later in 2019, during his second term, Doshi was made OSD in the PMO. Reports say that Doshi works post the research and strategy at the PMO. Doshi worked as a research assistant in the office of Gujarat's chief minister when PM Modi was in charge.

Parakala Vangamayi is 32 years old. She masters from Northwestern Medill School of Journalism with a master's degree in journalism and is currently employed by the Mint Lounge features department in the Books and Culture section. She used to write features for The Hindu before this.