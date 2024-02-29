Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

8.4% GDP growth shows economy's strength, potential, says PM Modi

Beating estimates, India's economic growth shot to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying, and construction sectors

Narendra Modi, Modi

Photo: X@BJP4India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GDP growth of 8.4 per cent in the third quarter shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the government will continue to make efforts to keep fast economic growth and help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Beating estimates, India's economic growth shot to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying, and construction sectors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi said, "Robust 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of Indian economy and its potential.

Earlier in the day National Statistical Office (NSO) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released GDP growth data.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24) was 8.4 per cent, according to the data released by the Centre on Thursday. This is higher than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) estimate of 6.5 per cent, according to National Statistical Office (NSO) of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
Indian economy remained resilient with robust 7.6 per cent growth rate of GDP in FY 2023-24 over and above 7 per cent growth rate in FY2022-23
Double-digit growth rate of construction sector (10.7 per cent), followed by a good growth rate of Manufacturing sector (8.5 per cent) have boosted the GDP growth in FY 2023-24.
Earlier, India Ratings and Research had predicted that the growth rate in the quarter would be 6.5 per cent. SBI Research said that the growth would be in the range of 6.7-6.9 per cent. 

On the back of double-digit growth in manufacturing sector (11.6 per cent) sector, followed by a good growth rate of Construction sector (9.5 per cent), Real GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in Q3 of FY 2023-24.
During his RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement earlier this month, Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets and geoeconomic fragmentation will continue to pose risks to the economic outlook.

Also Read

GDP numbers for FY24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 trillion: NSO data

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Fresh NPS corporate subscribers at 12-month high in July, shows NSO data

Growth in bank credit to industry decelerates to 7.8% in Jan, says RBI

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.59% in January

Govt bond yields fall for 4th consecutive month as favourable budget aids

Re-examine customs duties moratorium on e-commerce: India at WTO meet

West Bengal GSDP to grow 10.5% in 2024-25, says minister Shashi Panja

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India GDP growth GDP growth Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon