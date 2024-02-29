Sensex (    %)
                        
Re-examine customs duties moratorium on e-commerce: India at WTO meet

India demands end to customs duties moratorium on e-commerce, says it impacts developing countries

World Trade Organisation, WTO

India stressed that all policy options, including the imposition of customs duties on e-commerce trade, should be available for the WTO members, to promote digital industrialisation

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

India on Thursday called for a re-examination of the implications of the customs duties moratorium on electronic transmissions, particularly for developing countries and poor nations.

The issue came up for discussion at a session on e-commerce during the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13).
India stressed that all policy options, including the imposition of customs duties on e-commerce trade, should be available for the WTO members, to promote digital industrialisation.

New Delhi fears that the digital revolution is still unfolding and the advent of artificial intelligence, data analytics and 3-D printing technology will make customs duties on products irrelevant as products that are now delivered through offline mode could be easily transferred electronically.

Currently, a few firms in developed countries dominate the global landscape of e-commerce and there is a huge digital chasm between the developed and the developing countries which makes it challenging to increase the participation of developing countries in global e-commerce, said an official statement.

“Developing countries need to focus on improving their domestic physical and digital infrastructure, creating supportive policy and regulatory frameworks, and developing digital capabilities. India’s own digital transformation is powered by its unshakeable belief in innovation and its commitment to speedy implementation,” it said.

Under a WTO moratorium, countries do not impose customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions. Since 1998, WTO member nations have periodically agreed to extend the moratorium. The last extension was agreed upon during the previous MC in June 2022. The moratorium is set to lapse at MC13, unless a decision is taken to extend it.

WTO member nations have been divided on the issue. Developing countries, including India, have been battling for policy space to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions, holding that the moratorium has adversely impacted their revenue collections.
 
On the other hand, developed countries such as the UK, Canada, the European Union and Australia do not want the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions until the next MC. Most developed countries believe that the exemption of customs duties has supported a “stable and predictable environment” for digital trade to thrive.

Customs duty WTO India WTO WTO meeting

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

