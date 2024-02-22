Albania can connect India with Europe: Foreign minister Igli Hasani

Albania's neighbour Greece is keen to join the IMEC and become India's gateway to the European market, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in New Delhi

Albania has transport linkages in place to the Northern Balkans and onwards to Central Europe regions, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani told Business Standard in an interview on Thursday.

In Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue, Hasani said the India Middle-East Economic Corridor (IMEC) can create more market opportunities. "The opportunities that can come from Albania, and the region, are vast. There are possibilities connected to tourism, infrastructure and our need for a skilled work force that might shape these opportunities well together," the Minister said.

Albania's neighbour Greece is keen to join the IMEC and become India's gateway to the European market, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in New Delhi.

However, Albania may need to choose between IMEC and an alternative route that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said his country is working on. "We are looking at all opportunities and possibilities that might bring more prosperity for our people. These (corridors) are mechanisms that can only be seen from the perspective of national interest," he stressed.

Petroleum exports

While India's exports to the small nation have historically been tiny, diesel shipments to the country have suddenly shot up to nearly $989 million dollars in the first 9-months of FY24 (2023-24), up from $279.3 million in FY23. Oil exports now represent almost the entire share of the $1.06 billion total exports from India to the country.

The country has close maritime supply chains in place in its immediate neighborhood, the Minister said. "Covid created some restrictions that our two countries more readily adapted to. That created the opportunities to enhance trade and commerce. This was probably the reason. This created more opportunities for our business," Hasani said.

He said Indian companies are represented in the manufacturing sector in Albania, primarily in clothing.

Tourism remains a major driver of the country's economy, receiving over 10 million tourists in 2023, more than 4-times its national population. "Of this, Indian tourists constituted 50,000 visitors. We hope this number can rise," he said.

While India currently has an honorary consul General in Albania, it plans to upgrade this to a full Embassy soon.