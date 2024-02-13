Govt likely to approve 2 Bengaluru Metro Phase 3 corridors ahead of polls

More than a year after getting Karnataka government clearance, two corridors of Bengaluru Metro's Phase 3 are expected to be approved by the Union government, reported Moneycontrol.

This approval is expected to come before the Lok Sabha elections, which experts believe will assist the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in terms of electoral gains in the IT hub.

In November 2022, the Karnataka government approved Namma Metro's two Phase 3 corridors totalling 44.6 kilometres-- the JP Nagar 4th Phase-Kempapura stretch along ORR West (32.1 km) and the Hosahalli-Kadabagere line along Magadi Road (12.5 km). The sanction has been pending with the Union government since then.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sources told Moneycontrol that approval for these two corridors is expected soon. "The model code of conduct [MCC] for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to take effect in the first or second week of March 2024. So, we expect approval before the MCC kicks in," stated a BMRCL official.

The approval for the network expansion along ORR (Outer Ring Road) West and Magadi Road is expected to enhance the public transport system and strengthen the real estate sector on the outskirts. However, some transport experts recommend extending the ORR West corridor from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Central Silk Board for seamless multi-modal transport integration.

"The approval for the two Phase 3 corridors is in an advanced stage. We've already addressed the queries raised by the Union ministries and departments. We are hopeful that the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs [CCEA] will come soon." BMRCL chief public relations officer BL Yashavanth Chavan told Moneycontrol.

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had added limitations to the Phase 3 corridor approval process. BMRCL has accepted MoHUA's condition to run three-coach trains rather than six-coach rolling stock as originally planned.