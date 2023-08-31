Plan on track to convert expressways into industrial corridors in UP

To strengthen its trillion-dollar economy road map, the Uttar Pradesh government will convert expressways into corridors for an array of industries, including manufacturing and food processing.

The state agency, UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), will acquire about 100 acres in the vicinity of each expressway project for allotment to industry.

The government will incur nearly Rs 4,000 crore to acquire land near the expressway projects, especially at the entry and exit points, for faster transportation of goods and seamless logistics.

While four expressways are operational in the state, several other expressway projects, including the 595-km Ganga Expressway costing Rs 36,000 crore, are under construction.

The functional expressway projects include Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway.

The state targets to complete the Ganga Expressway project by December 2024 before the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in early 2025.

Since the Yamuna Expressway serves the comparatively developed and well-connected western UP, the state is focusing on the remaining four expressways to spur industrial growth.

For example, industrial corridors are proposed to be set up in Jalaun and Banda districts along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

“Once industrial units are set up in the proposed corridors flanking the expressways, the interstate and intrastate movement of goods will be faster and economical. This will enhance the competitiveness of industries,” a senior UP government official said.

Meanwhile, the UPEIDA has been tasked with preparing a blueprint and conducting pre-feasibility study and preparation of a detailed project report.

The authority will create an industrial land bank beyond the proposed 100 acres near each expressway for allotment to industries on demand.

The faster movement of farm and dairy products, apart from processed food, through the expressways will jack up rural incomes and accelerate the rural economy, which is among the top priorities of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Moreover, the state looks to become a major electric vehicle and battery hub in South Asia and develop a robust charging network on highways and expressways.

Meanwhile, Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) President Subhrakant Panda said the growing network of expressways and airports in UP had given a much-needed scope to the landlocked state.

“The state is making significant progress in different sectors, including manufacturing, data centres, electronics, expressways, while exhibiting great potential in advanced manufacturing domains encompassing artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc,” he said on the sidelines of Ficci’s national executive meeting here this week.