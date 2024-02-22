Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Reforms in last 10 yrs are foundation of growth over next decade: Jefferies

It also said that India would become the third largest economy by 2027 and expected to achieve a market capitalization of USD 10 trillion by 2030

Indian economy, reforms, policy, manufacturing, make in india

It added that India, with the highest population in the world, also features favourable demographics with a vibrant and young population, whose average age is just a tad below 30 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strong reform measures initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last ten years have laid the foundation of a solid economic growth in coming decades, Jefferies Equity Research outlook said.
It also said that India would become the third largest economy by 2027 and expected to achieve a market capitalization of USD 10 trillion by 2030.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"With a consistent history of 10-12 pe cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last 10 and 20 years, India is now the fifth largest equity market and market cap will likely to touch USD 10 trillion by 2030," the report said.
It added that continued reforms should maintain India's status of being the fastest growing large economy.
Over the last 10 years, India's GDP has grown by 7 per cent CAGR in USD terms to USD 3.6 trillion, jumping from the eighth largest to the fifth largest economy.
"Over the next 4 years, India's GDP will likely touch USD 5 trillion making it the third largest economy by 2027, overtaking Japan and Germany, being the fastest growing large economy with the tailwinds of demographics (consistent labour supply), improving institutional strength and improvement in governance," it added.
Further, it said that GST implementation in 2017 simplified taxation and improved trade efficiencies, akin to the formation of Euro, and bankruptcy reforms drove a massive cleaning up of corporate and banking sector balance sheets and improved governance.
RERA (Real Estate Regulation Act) cleaned-up housing sector laying the foundation for a multi-year housing upcycle, it said, adding the government's focus on physical (roads, airports, railways etc) and digital infra (UID, UPI, DBT) has helped the startup ecosystem.
It added that India, with the highest population in the world, also features favourable demographics with a vibrant and young population, whose average age is just a tad below 30 years.
"The young demographics imply that the ratio of working age population is yet to peak, unlike several large economies and other comparable emerging market economies," it said.
The report added that a strong earnings growth profile, track-record of generating peer beating returns, rising India market weight and deep markets should attract incremental foreign flows.

Also Read

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

Shashi Tharoor awarded top French honour for deepening India-France ties

Space leasing for light manufacturing activities rises 23% in 2023: C&W

January crude imports hit 21-month high due to strong Industrial demand

Space industry says easing of FDI norms will pave way for innovation

Confident of India's growth at 6-8% for next 10 years, says Vaishnaw

From ecosystems to economics: The potential of a 'species stock exchange'

"The Indian markets saw USD 20 billion of equity flows in 2023, though it was not as high as compared to previous levels as a percentage of market cap," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Economic reforms Jefferies Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon