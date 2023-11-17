Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Amid supply crunch, price of Kashmir apples zooms 50% to a decadal high

The prices of Grade-A apples have doubled in the past year in Sopore, Asia's second-largest fruit market

Amid supply crunch, price of Kashmir apples zooms 50% to a decadal high

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a drop in production and demand far exceeding supply, the price of Kashmir apples this year has risen by 50 per cent over 2022, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The production of apples this year has seen a 20-30 per cent reduction in both Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A disrupted monsoon caused crop damage in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in a reduction in the state’s apple output from 800,000 tonnes on average to about 300,000 tonnes this year. The Himachal apple industry’s overall losses on account of floods triggered by uneven rains is estimated to be Rs 240 crore.

Similarly in J&K, apple crops were affected at various stages of growth due to uncertain weather conditions. The supply deficit caused by a reduced output, according to Ashraf Wani, an apple farmer from Shopian, has led to an unusual spike in apple prices.

Moneycontrol reported that Kashmir, which accounts for 75 per cent of India's total apple production, exports around 1.8 million tonnes every year. 

According to Wani, a 15 kg box of the Kullu Delicious variety is selling at Rs 1,300-1,600 this year, compared with Rs 700-800 in 2022. The 15-kg Plain Delicious variety is selling at Rs 1,000-1,300, against Rs 400-600 last year.

The prices of Grade-A apples have doubled over last year in Sopore, Asia's second-largest fruit market. Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the Sopore fruit Mandi, said Grade-A quality apples were currently being sold at Rs 1,000-1,100 per 15 kg box, compared with Rs 500-600 last year, even after the entry of apples from Iran into the Indian market.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, deputy director in J&K’s Department of Central Horticulture Planning and Marketing, was quoted as saying that the prices for Kashmir apples had risen not only due to low production but also an improvement in the fruit’s grading and packing.

Also Read

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Airtel 5G Plus service now live in 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

Transmission remains incomplete amid calibrated liquidity management: RBI

Indian e-commerce exports should touch $200 billion in next 6-7 years: DGFT

UBS expects flattish return in first half of 2024 from emerging markets

Japan, India most favoured in Asia Pacific region: Bank of America survey

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Sops cast a shadow on paddy sale

Topics : Kashmir Farming Agriculture Indian Economy BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon