Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Indian e-commerce exports should touch $200 billion in next 6-7 years: DGFT

The Director General also mentioned that the DGFT, along with other regulatory agencies, has undertaken numerous steps and initiatives to facilitate e-commerce exports

e-commerce, market, logistics, digital, online, start-ups

He also stressed the importance of creating awareness and educating exporters to conduct e-commerce business in a fair and ethical manner

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's e-commerce ecosystem is set to surge in the near future, as the country is expected to increase its e-commerce exports to around $200 billion in the next six to seven years from approximately $1.2 billion currently, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said at an event on Friday.

Addressing the ‘E-commerce Exports’ conference, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), he emphasised the immense potential in the Indian e-commerce exports sector, backed by significant product diversity, product innovation, and the ability of Indian entrepreneurs to gauge specific market requirements and offer customised products.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

'Currently, India only exports a fraction of what China does in the e-commerce sector. In the next six to seven years, we should be able to achieve around $200 billion in e-commerce exports. To reach this, we need significant changes in logistics handling in India, policy making, and the way the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) views e-commerce exports. In all these areas, substantial changes are required,' Sarangi said.

Moreover, Sarangi asserted that the Indian e-commerce export ecosystem will evolve rapidly and play a major role in achieving the target of $2 trillion in exports of goods and services in the future.

The Director General also mentioned that the DGFT, along with other regulatory agencies, has undertaken numerous steps and initiatives to facilitate e-commerce exports. He outlined the four key elements of the e-commerce business, including logistics, e-commerce service platform providers, international payment systems, and regulatory agencies like the RBI, Department of Revenue, and DGFT.

'However, to achieve these export levels, a change in the mindset of regulatory agencies is also necessary, as they are still oriented towards the old B2B models. Over time, we also expect the fintech sector in India to play a significant role in providing innovative and cost-effective payment solutions,' Sarangi added.

Also Read

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Exports see sharpest decline in 3 years; trade deficit narrows to $20.1 bn

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

China's exports fall for 4th consecutive month showing pressure on trade

UBS expects flattish return in first half of 2024 from emerging markets

Japan, India most favoured in Asia Pacific region: Bank of America survey

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Sops cast a shadow on paddy sale

Climate action not a burden but opportunity for innovation, growth: Goyal

Tankers newly sanctioned by US supplied Russian oil to India: Report


He also stressed the importance of creating awareness and educating exporters to conduct e-commerce business in a fair and ethical manner.

'Along with creating mass awareness among exporters, there is a need to create a pool of mentors who will act as a fulcrum in handholding and guiding potential exporters in India,' he added.
Topics : E-commerce exports e-commerce market e-commerce growth FICCI

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon