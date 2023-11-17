Indian e-commerce exports should touch $200 billion in next 6-7 years: DGFT

India's e-commerce ecosystem is set to surge in the near future, as the country is expected to increase its e-commerce exports to around $200 billion in the next six to seven years from approximately $1.2 billion currently, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General (DG), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), said at an event on Friday.

Addressing the ‘E-commerce Exports’ conference, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), he emphasised the immense potential in the Indian e-commerce exports sector, backed by significant product diversity, product innovation, and the ability of Indian entrepreneurs to gauge specific market requirements and offer customised products.

'Currently, India only exports a fraction of what China does in the e-commerce sector. In the next six to seven years, we should be able to achieve around $200 billion in e-commerce exports. To reach this, we need significant changes in logistics handling in India, policy making, and the way the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) views e-commerce exports. In all these areas, substantial changes are required,' Sarangi said.

Moreover, Sarangi asserted that the Indian e-commerce export ecosystem will evolve rapidly and play a major role in achieving the target of $2 trillion in exports of goods and services in the future.

The Director General also mentioned that the DGFT, along with other regulatory agencies, has undertaken numerous steps and initiatives to facilitate e-commerce exports. He outlined the four key elements of the e-commerce business, including logistics, e-commerce service platform providers, international payment systems, and regulatory agencies like the RBI, Department of Revenue, and DGFT.

'However, to achieve these export levels, a change in the mindset of regulatory agencies is also necessary, as they are still oriented towards the old B2B models. Over time, we also expect the fintech sector in India to play a significant role in providing innovative and cost-effective payment solutions,' Sarangi added.

He also stressed the importance of creating awareness and educating exporters to conduct e-commerce business in a fair and ethical manner.

'Along with creating mass awareness among exporters, there is a need to create a pool of mentors who will act as a fulcrum in handholding and guiding potential exporters in India,' he added.