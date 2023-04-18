close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

At 1.6 mn, employee additions at ESIC in Feb a tad lower than Jan figure

New establishments registered dipped 51.7% from January

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
employment

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The formal employees added under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) stood at 1.60 million in February, slightly lower than 1.62 million in January, as per data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The data showed that around 11,000 new establishments registered under the scheme in the month of February, which is 51.7 per cent lower than 22,800 registered in January.
The registration of new enterprises will ensure social security cover to their employees.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Trade unions urge Centre to scrap four labour codes, convene conference

India's migrant millions: Caught between jobless villages and city hazards

As India and Russia discuss FTA, the elephant in the room is rupee trade

Share of postpaid subscribers may increase by 12% for Indian telcos in FY23

In a bid to curb inequality, India eyes higher capital gains tax for rich

FTA between Israel, India to be discussed today, informs Israeli Minister

According to the provisional payroll data, employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, as around 0.74 million employees amounting to 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month belong to this age group.
“It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country,” the ministry said, adding that the payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.
The gender-wise analysis of payroll data of February, 2023 indicates addition of 0.31 million female workers and 49 transgender employees under the scheme.
The enrollment of female members was 1.32 million in January.
“It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of society,” it said.
The existing wage limit for coverage under the scheme is Rs 21,000 per month, whereby the employee contributes 0.75 per cent of their wages while the employer contributes 3.25 per cent, which is used to provide medical and cash benefits to the employees and their families.
The employees registered under the scheme are entitled to medical treatment for themselves and their dependents and in case of employment-related disability or death, there is provision for a disability benefit and a family pension respectively.
Topics : Employment in India | jobs data

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

services exports
5 min read

India, Russia talk free trade agreement in a bid to strengthen ties

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23
2 min read

India, Russia working on investment protection pact: Russian Dy PM

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

vegetables
3 min read

Making enough effort to ensure economy remains buoyant: FM Sitharaman

Photo: Bloomberg, Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23
2 min read

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read
Premium

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

farmer
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon