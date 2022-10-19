JUST IN
Driven by health, motors, Indian general insurance sector logs 15.3% growth
HDFC Life completes merger of Exide Life a day after Irdai's approval
Irdai imposes Rs 3 cr penalty on Max Life, Rs 2 cr penalty on Axis Bank
Life insurers' new biz premium up 17% at Rs 36,367 cr in September: Irdai
Indian insurance industry can be sixth largest globally: Irdai chairman
ICICI Pru, 14 insurance firms evaded Rs 824 crore input tax credit
Irdai mulling longer-tenure general insurance products, forms working group
Thrust on non-par products to yield desired results: LIC chief M R Kumar
Non-life insurers see 12% rise in gross direct premium income in Aug: Irdai
Insurance industry will continue to see M&A deals, new entrants
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance
Rupee plunges 61 paise to dip below 83-mark for first time against dollar
Business Standard

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Higher vehicle sales and repricing of third-party premiums drove the surge in motor business

Topics
Motor insurance | Health Insurance | vehicle sales

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Motor insurance, insurance premium
In FY22, motor insurance premiums reported just 4 per cent growth over previous year whereas health premiums posted over 25 per cent growth.

Although growth in health insurance premiums moderated in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY23), the pick-up in motor insurance premiums, driven by higher vehicle sales and repricing of third-party premiums, has somewhat compensated for the normalisation of growth in the health segment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Motor insurance

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.