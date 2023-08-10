Confirmation

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel

World Biofuel Day is celebrated every year on August 10. It aims is to bring issues to light about the use of alternative fuel sources instead of fossil fuels

World Biofuel Day 2023

World Biofuel Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
World Biofuel Day is observed every year on August 10 to spread awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative for humanity. The day also attempts to highlight the government’s efforts to encourage the biofuel sector.

Biofuels are environment-friendly fuels that can be produced using biological materials like agricultural waste, trees, crops or even grass. Biofuels can be produced in a very short time and stored in either liquid or gaseous form. In contrast to fossil fuels, biofuels are renewable, sustainable and biodegradable in nature. 

What is a Biofuel?

Biofuels, classified as fuels derived from organic sources like plants, crops, and animal waste, present a convincing and environmentally friendly ecosystem substitute for conventional fossil fuels. Named "biofuels," these energy sources are created from biomass, including plants, agricultural residues, green growth and crops. 

As the global environmental consciousness strengthens, these renewable biofuels arise as a vital catalyst in shortening carbon emissions by as much as 90%, in this manner establishing their imperative job in the change toward a more sustainable and ecologically conscious planet. 

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme

World Biofuel Day is marked every year on August 10. The day honours Rudolf Diesel, the individual who invented the diesel engine. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been celebrating the day since 2015 with a theme. However, because of no official declaration of the theme yet, World Biofuel Day will be commended on the 2022 theme, 'Biofuels for Sustainability and Rural Income.

Biofuel Day: History

World Biofuel Day holds a unique spot as it celebrates the legacy of Sir Rudolf Diesel, the mechanical engineer behind the development of the diesel engine in 1892.

On August 9, 1983, Rudolf Diesel held a crucial experiment utilising a peanut oil machine. This observed the second he perceived the capability of vegetable oils to power machinery successfully. This experiment laid the basis for the idea of replacing fossil fuels with other renewable options. In acknowledgment of this achievement, World Biofuel Day every year observes Diesel's pioneering spirit and his commitment to the improvement of biofuels.

Biofuel Day 2023: Importance

World Biofuel Day commends one of the most noteworthy creations of history. The day additionally features the natural advantages of biofuels and promoting sustainable energy. There are a key reasons to pick Biofuels over different types of energy that are:

    • Biofuels cause lesser damage to the climate in contrast with non-renewable fossil fuels.
    • Renewable energy reduces climate change and advances sustainable energy.
    • Biofuel also diminishes the emissions of greenhouse gas.
    • Decrease the contamination of air and water.

What is the future of Biofuel?

The National Policy of Biofuels in 2018 amendments additionally highlights a target of reaching 20% ethanol-blending and 5% biodiesel-blending by 2030. The three principal amendments are:

    • To permit more feedstocks for the creation of biofuels,
    • To improve the ethanol mixing objective of 20% mixing of ethanol in petroleum to ESY 2025-26 from 2030,
    • To advance the creation of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India program, by units situated in Special Economic Zones (SEZ)/ Export Oriented Units (EoUs).

Topics : National Biofuel Policy Biofuel policy Bio fuel lifestyle Today News

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

