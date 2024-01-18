Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cabinet approves memoranda on health products with Netherlands, Ecuador

Issues of substandard and falsified medicines moving in the international markets, and interaction amongst regulatory agencies are facilitated through the MoU, it stated

masks, PPE, medics, healthcare, workers, medical, doctors, nurses, coronavirus

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved separate memorandum with the Netherlands, Dominican Republic and Ecuador on cooperation in the field of medical products regulation, an official statement said.
The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) which were signed between the Health Ministry's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the respective regulatory authorities of the three countries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MoU between the CDSCO and the Directorate General for Medicine, Foods and Sanitary Products Organizations of Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistant of Dominican Republic was signed on October 4 last year.
Issues of substandard and falsified medicines moving in the international markets, and interaction amongst regulatory agencies are facilitated through the MoU, it stated.
Convergence in the regulatory practices could help increasing export of medicines from India and consequentially create employment opportunities for educated professionals in the pharmaceutical sector, the statement said.
The Memorandum of Intent (MoI) between the CDSCO and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport of the Netherlands was signed on November 7, 2023.
The MoI seeks to establish a framework for cooperation and exchange of information in matters relating to medical products regulation, the statement said.
The MoI between the regulatory authorities of the two countries will facilitate better understanding of medical products regulation with regard to pharmaceuticals including raw materials for pharmaceutical use, biological products, medical devices and cosmetic products, the statement stated.
The MoU between the CDSCO and the Agencia Nacional de Regulaction, Control Y Vigilancia Sanitria '? ARCSA, Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Perez of Ecuador, was signed on November 7 last year.
The MoU would facilitate better understanding of the regulatory aspects between the two sides and would help in increased cooperation in the field of medical products regulation and better coordination in international fora, the official statement said.
The MoUs will facilitate export of medical products leading to foreign exchange earnings. This would be a step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said.

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Davos 2024: Global alliance calls for inclusive access to advanced AI tech

Committed to safe use of GM crops with robust evaluation system: Govt to SC

53 road projects worth Rs 2 trn identified to be bid out with major reforms

'UP govt okays Rs 2,940 cr for expansion of YEIDA, UPSIDA, UPEIDA'

More global money will flock to India post general elections: Goldman

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Medical devices Netherlands Ecuador Dominican Republic Health sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon