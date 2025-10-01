Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet okays ₹6,957-cr NH upgrade with wildlife corridor at Kaziranga

Cabinet okays ₹6,957-cr NH upgrade with wildlife corridor at Kaziranga

The Cabinet approved a Rs 6,957-cr NH-715 project with a 34.5-km elevated corridor and bypasses to protect Kaziranga wildlife and improve connectivity in Assam

Highway, Road

This will be supplemented with the upgradation of 30 kilometres of existing roads and the construction of 21 kilometres of greenfield bypasses around Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the widening and improvement of the four-lane Kalibor–Numaligarh section of National Highway (NH)-715, including the implementation of wildlife-friendly measures for Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
 
The 85-kilometre project will be developed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 6,957 crore.
 
“A major part of the existing highway passes either through Kaziranga National Park or along its southern boundary, with a restricted right of way (ROW) of 16 to 32 metres further aggravated by substantially poor geometrics,” the Cabinet said in a statement.
 
During the monsoons, flooding inside the park forces wildlife to move towards the elevated Karbi-Anglong Hills by crossing the existing highway. Heavy, round-the-clock traffic leads to frequent accidents and deaths of wild animals.
 
 
“The existing Kalibor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 (old NH-37) is a two-lane road, with or without paved shoulders, passing through densely built-up areas of Jakhlabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat) towns,” the statement noted.

Also Read

Road accident

Road accidents up 4.2% in 2023; 172K lives lost despite safety push

landslide, Himachal landslide

Jammu-Srinagar highway shut following shooting stones, landslides in Ramban

dwarka expressway

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

landslide, Himachal landslide

Landslide blocks Jammu-Rajouri national highway, restoration in progress

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt aims to accelerate pace of highway construction to 100 km/day: Gadkari

 
The Cabinet’s clearance includes the construction of a 34.5-kilometre elevated corridor covering the entire cross-movement of wildlife from Kaziranga National Park to the Karbi-Anglong Hills, ensuring free and uninterrupted passage for animals.
 
This will be supplemented with the upgradation of 30 kilometres of existing roads and the construction of 21 kilometres of greenfield bypasses around Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat.
 
“This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and enhance direct connectivity between Guwahati (the state capital), Kaziranga National Park (a tourism destination) and Numaligarh (an industrial town),” the Cabinet added.

More From This Section

inflation

Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

RBI unveils 3 measures to boost rupee internationalisation, expand SRVA

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27

Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

goods and services tax, GST

September GST collection increases to ₹1.89 trillion vs ₹1.86 trn in August

Topics : National Highway Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon