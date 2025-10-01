Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

RBI provides banks four years to spread ECL provisions from April 2027 and proposes lower risk weights for MSME and housing loans to ease capital requirements

Manojit Saha
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to provide a glide path of four years from 1 April 2027 for banks to spread higher provisioning requirements while transitioning to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework from the current incurred loss framework. The regulator has also proposed tweaking risk weights for loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and residential housing loans, which will release capital for banks.
 
This new framework of provisioning with prudential floors is proposed to be made applicable to all scheduled commercial banks from 1 April 2027. The ECL norms will not be applicable to Small Finance Banks (SFBs), Payment Banks (PBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs).
 
 
“They will be given a glide path till 31 March 2031 to smoothen the one-time impact of higher provisioning, if any, on their existing books,” RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the monetary policy review on Wednesday.
 
Rating agency ICRA had projected a 300–400 basis point reduction in the core capital ratio of banks under the ECL framework.
 
“As against our earlier estimate of implementation from 1 April 2025, the proposed implementation from 1 April 2027 onwards will moderate the impact, given the consistent improvement in asset quality in recent years,” ICRA said, adding that the phased rollout through FY31 provides banks with greater flexibility to manage associated provisioning requirements.

The RBI said the ECL norms are expected to enhance credit risk management practices, promote better comparability of reported financials across institutions, and are designed to be implemented in a non-disruptive manner.
 
Malhotra also said the revised Basel III capital adequacy norms for commercial banks (excluding SFBs, PBs and RRBs) will come into effect from 1 April 2027.
 
The RBI will issue a draft of the standardised approach for credit risk, proposing lower risk weights on certain segments. These changes are expected to reduce overall capital requirements, particularly for MSMEs and residential real estate, including home loans.
 
The capital requirements for operational risk were finalised in 2023, while those for market risk are under review after public feedback.
 
“These measures will help align our guidelines with international standards adapted to national conditions and priorities, and strengthen the capital adequacy framework for banks and AIFIs,” the RBI said, adding that the revised framework aims to improve robustness, granularity and risk sensitivity of the standardised approach for calculating the capital charge for credit risk.
 

