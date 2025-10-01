Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

Consumer confidence improved marginally in both urban and rural areas in September compared with July, on the back of better sentiment, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forward-looking surveys.
The Current Situation Index (CSI) for urban areas rose by 0.4 points to 96.9 in September 2025. In rural regions, the CSI advanced further into the optimistic zone, moving from 100.6 in July to 100.9 in September.
Looking one year ahead, urban consumers’ confidence remained in the optimistic territory. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) rose 0.3 points to 125.0 in September. Urban households expect a decline in both price and inflationary pressures over the coming year, although pessimism about the current price level and inflation inched up marginally.
For rural consumers, the FEI also improved further within the optimistic zone. The share of rural households expecting a rise in prices and inflation over the one-year horizon has declined in the latest survey round.
The Households’ Inflation Expectations Survey showed that perceptions of current median inflation edged up by 20 basis points to 7.4 per cent compared to the previous round.
RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey for Q2FY26 indicated that manufacturers saw some moderation in demand conditions relative to the previous quarter. However, they retained a positive outlook for October–December 2025 (Q3FY26), albeit with signs of moderation.
Cost pressures from raw materials and salary outgo are expected to ease, while growth in selling prices is likely to be higher. The Business Expectations Index remained steady for the third quarter, reflecting sustained sentiment among manufacturers.
Manufacturers anticipate improved demand conditions in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal (Q4FY26) and the first quarter of the next financial year (Q1FY27). Input cost pressures are likely to persist, though firms expect to maintain pricing power to pass on higher costs through selling prices.