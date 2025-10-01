Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

RBI surveys indicate consumer confidence improved in September 2025 in both urban and rural areas, with inflation expectations softening and manufacturers retaining optimism

inflation

For rural consumers, the FEI also improved further within the optimistic zone. The share of rural households expecting a rise in prices and inflation over the one-year horizon has declined in the latest survey round. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer confidence improved marginally in both urban and rural areas in September compared with July, on the back of better sentiment, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forward-looking surveys.
 
The Current Situation Index (CSI) for urban areas rose by 0.4 points to 96.9 in September 2025. In rural regions, the CSI advanced further into the optimistic zone, moving from 100.6 in July to 100.9 in September.
 
Looking one year ahead, urban consumers’ confidence remained in the optimistic territory. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) rose 0.3 points to 125.0 in September. Urban households expect a decline in both price and inflationary pressures over the coming year, although pessimism about the current price level and inflation inched up marginally.
 
 
For rural consumers, the FEI also improved further within the optimistic zone. The share of rural households expecting a rise in prices and inflation over the one-year horizon has declined in the latest survey round.
 
The Households’ Inflation Expectations Survey showed that perceptions of current median inflation edged up by 20 basis points to 7.4 per cent compared to the previous round.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

RBI unveils 3 measures to boost rupee internationalisation, expand SRVA

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI eases rules by dropping overlap curbs on banks, group entities

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC presser highlights: Low inflation opens up space for monetary policy easing, says governor

 
RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey for Q2FY26 indicated that manufacturers saw some moderation in demand conditions relative to the previous quarter. However, they retained a positive outlook for October–December 2025 (Q3FY26), albeit with signs of moderation.
 
Cost pressures from raw materials and salary outgo are expected to ease, while growth in selling prices is likely to be higher. The Business Expectations Index remained steady for the third quarter, reflecting sustained sentiment among manufacturers.
 
Manufacturers anticipate improved demand conditions in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal (Q4FY26) and the first quarter of the next financial year (Q1FY27). Input cost pressures are likely to persist, though firms expect to maintain pricing power to pass on higher costs through selling prices.
 

More From This Section

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27

Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

goods and services tax, GST

September GST collection increases to ₹1.89 trillion vs ₹1.86 trn in August

rbi, reserve bank of india

Stable repo rates expected to boost commercial realty developmentspremium

Pulses

Cabinet approves ₹11,440 cr mission to make India self-sufficient in pulses

money, salary, income

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

Topics : RBI Policy RBI Inflation data Indian consumers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon