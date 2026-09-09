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Home / Economy / News / Cabinet clears 8 railway multitracking projects worth ₹20,804 crore

Cabinet clears 8 railway multitracking projects worth ₹20,804 crore

Projects across nine states will add about 1,196 km to the railway network, improve freight capacity and connectivity, and are targeted for completion by 2029-30

Patna, Railway Track

The five projects will cover 17 districts and increase the railway network by about 540 km. (PTI Photo/File)

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved eight railway multitracking projects with a combined estimated cost of ₹20,804 crore, covering 31 districts across nine states.

The projects will add about 1,196 km to the existing Indian Railways network and are planned to be completed by 2029-30, according to two government statements.

Five of the projects, with a combined estimated cost of ₹10,021 crore, are spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. These include the 77-km third and fourth lines between Arakkonam and Renigunta; the 47-km third and fourth lines between Whitefield and Bangarapet; the 147-km doubling of the Hosur-Omalur section; the 159-km doubling of the Salem-Karur-Dindigul section; and 110 km of multitracking between Secunderabad (Ghatkesar) and Kazipet.

 

The five projects will cover 17 districts and increase the railway network by about 540 km. They are expected to improve connectivity for about 2,121 villages with a population of around 5.2 million.

The government said the projects would also improve connectivity to destinations including Tirupati, Kolar Gold Fields, Mettur Dam, Kodaikanal Hills and Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary.

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Three projects cleared in eastern and central India

Separately, the CCEA approved three multitracking projects worth ₹10,783 crore across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These comprise the fourth line between Kharagpur and Jharsuguda (Bagdehi), the fourth line between Katni and Pendra Road, and the third line between Bilaspur (Uslapur) and Pendra Road.

These projects will cover 14 districts, add about 656 km to the railway network and improve connectivity for around 4,790 villages with a population of about 5.6 million.

The government said the additional lines would improve operational efficiency, service reliability and capacity on congested railway corridors. All eight projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Projects to add 74 MTPA freight capacity

The five southern projects are expected to generate additional freight traffic of 47 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), while the three projects in eastern and central India are expected to add another 27 MTPA.

The routes are used for transporting commodities including coal, cement, iron and steel. The southern projects also carry containers, automobiles, foodgrains, petroleum products and fertilisers.

According to the government, the five southern projects could reduce oil imports by about 80 million litres and carbon dioxide emissions by about 420 million kg. The three other projects are estimated to reduce oil imports by about 120 million litres and carbon dioxide emissions by about 620 million kg.

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Topics : Union Cabinet Cabinet meeting Indian Railway infrastructure BS Web Reports

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST