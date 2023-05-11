CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rolled out a module for automated scrutiny of GST returns.

This module will enable the officers to carry out scrutiny of GST returns of Centre Administered Taxpayers selected on the basis of data analytics and risks identified by the System, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In the module, discrepancies on account of risks associated with a return are displayed to the tax officers.

Tax officers are provided with a workflow for interacting with the taxpayers through the GSTN Common Portal for communication of discrepancies noticed.

Implementation of this Automated Return Scrutiny Module has commenced with the scrutiny of GST returns for FY 2019-20, and the requisite data for the purpose has already been made available on the officers' dashboard, the statement added.

