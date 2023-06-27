Priority Pass Access India has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India, offering airport lounge access to RuPay card holdersThrough this partnership, eligible RuPay cardholders in India will now have the opportunity to access over 50 premium lounges and airport experiences in major cities across India. All they need to do is tap or swipe their RuPay card for entry. In addition to airport lounges, RuPay card holders will also gain access to a network of railway lounges in India.This offer is a part of the partnership between Priority Pass Access India, a domestic airport lounge and travel experiences programme owned by Collinson, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). RuPay is a product of NPCI.This collaboration comes at a time when travel is picking up pace and Indian travelers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance their journeys. The aim is also to cater to the growing number of RuPay cardholders.The announcement comes after a study conducted by Collinson with over 5,400 frequent travelers across seven Asia Pacific markets, including 1,063 respondents from India.The study revealed that access to airport lounges is the most desired travel benefit among Indian travelers. An impressive 87 per cent of Indian travelers consider airport lounge access as a premium card benefit, with 55 per cent feeling rewarded and 52 per cent feeling valued as customers when provided with lounge access. These travelers also appreciate other travel experiences such as dining discounts, lifestyle and wellness benefits like sleep pods, and access to well-being and fitness apps.