Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Important to remove bias rather than woman tag: Women leaders in tech

Mintoak chief product officer Rama Tadepalli said it would be better to "retain the woman tag and remove the bias"

Business-Loans-2

As the awareness builds, companies are taking conscious steps to address the gender gap, say industry representatives

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Women in corporate India believe that removing the bias attached to women entrepreneurs and leaders is more important than shedding the tag itself, as females in the workforce are a role model for others who follow in their footsteps.
On the occasion of Women Equality Day, women leaders in tech, that PTI spoke to, said their journey reflects opportunity, determination as well as a responsibility, and hence they would not want to shed the "woman" label.
Mintoak chief product officer Rama Tadepalli said it would be better to "retain the woman tag and remove the bias."

"I don't want to actively shed the label, as I've come to understand that when a woman achieves success, whether as an employee, entrepreneur, or in any capacity, she assumes a role with both opportunities and responsibilities." Edelweiss Asset Management Limited MD and CEO Radhika Gupta said.
This entails being a role model for other women who observe the journey and the generations that follow, she added.
SUGAR Cosmetics Cofounder and CEO and Shark Tank India investor Vineeta Singh said, "As a female entrepreneur, I strongly believe that being acknowledged as a woman in the business realm isn't a negative designation. The objective isn't to erase the 'woman' label, but rather to transform the narrative that surrounds it."

Vineeta said networking has been male-dominated historically, which can put women at a disadvantage. She also pointed out how there is a perception that women are less capable in certain industries or leadership roles.
"To address this, I focus on building a track record of accomplishments and emphasising on my expertise," she said.

Also Read

At Rs 3,250/10 gm, Kashmiri saffron is now five times costlier than silver

Seven-month-old female tiger cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve in MP

Taliban believe their rule open-ended, ban on female education to continue

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Meet S Phangnon Konyak, Nagaland's 1st woman MP to preside over Rajya Sabha

NCCF procures 2,826 tn onion for buffer stock; to scale up buying

Fan blades, engine parts go missing from Go First jets, says lessor

ED arrests 2 directors of WB firm that duped investors through ponzi scheme

Centre imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice; MEP on basmati rice

India expands curbs on rice exports with 20% duty on parboiled grade

Salesforce India Chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya shared in a recent media roundtable how sometimes she is "still addressed as Mr Bhattacharya", flagging personalisation concerns. Notably, her designation at India's largest bank SBI was Chairman, according to her LinkedIn profile.
"So if you look at even the top management picture that was there when I first came in (at Salesforce India), I was the only woman with it," Bhattacharya said.
She added: "I will still say that we have a long way to go especially this is true of our technology teams and sales teams."

Bhattacharya shared that the leader of their enterprise team as well as the chief operating officer at Salesforce India are women.
As the awareness builds, companies are taking conscious steps to address the gender gap, say industry representatives.
"I believe that as a country, we've made significant progress in increasing women's representation in the corporate setup. Companies are actively addressing the gender gap... At STL, women consistently excel in roles that were traditionally male dominated, from manufacturing to STEM fields and more," Anjali Byce, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at Sterlite Tech said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : women Technology corporate business

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon